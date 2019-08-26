East Surry improves to 5-0

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen makes a dig during Monday’s match as teammate Abigail Johnson comes over to the spot. - John Cate | The News East Surry freshman Samarin Kipple (13) makes the bump-set as teammate Allie Bruner, in the foreground, moves into position for an attack. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Lainey Smith (8) does her best to get the ball over the blocks of East Surry’s Emma Brown and Kylie Bruner (15) during Monday’s match. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Maggie Holt (6) was tremendous in her team’s win over Surry Central, with 13 kills and seven blocks in the straight-set victory. - - John Cate | The News Central’s Mia McMillen gets airborne to deliver an attack in Monday’s match with East Surry. - -

DOBSON — The beat goes on for what is probably the finest East Surry volleyball team to take the court in five years.

The Lady Cardinals made it a perfect 5-for-5 on the 2019 season and earned their fourth sweep in five matches on Monday evening when they claimed a 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 victory over host Surry Central in the first meeting between the two schools this season.

Unbeaten East Surry, last year’s Western 1A Regional runners-up, faced a stiff challenge from the Lady Eagles in the second set, where the Lady Cards had to run off six straight points at the end of the set, saving three set points for Surry Central before converting their first.

To its credit, Central (2-2) didn’t quit after the deflating end to set two. The Lady Eagles had a 10-6 lead at one point, but East Surry later ran off an 11-0 run on Morgan Smith’s serve, going from down a point to a commanding 21-11 lead. Central fought back to make the score respectable but could do no more.

The Lady Cardinals entered the match having swept a tri-meet on Saturday, but understood that Surry Central could be dangerous. At about this time a year ago, East suffered a five-set loss at the hands of a Central team that had been struggling, and knew to expect the Lady Eagles’ best shot.

Sure enough, the home team won four of the first six points to take the early lead in set one. However, the Lady Cardinals began coming in waves. East Surry won five of the next six points and ran the lead out to 14-8, forcing Central coach Brittany Tolbert to ask for time. However, it didn’t slow down the visitors. Morgan Smith hit an ace coming out of the time-out, and the lead reached 19-8 before the Lady Eagles could side-out. Maggie Holt smashed a kill from the middle for the 20th point, but Central battled hard down the stretch, winning a long rally where Kylie Bruner was rejected on two kill tries. Lainey Smith put a winner away on the next point, and Central began to reduce the lead. However, East was able to trade points after that and took set one.

Set two was tremendous volleyball, showing just how good the Lady Cardinals are — and how good the Lady Eagles can be. East senior Allie Bruner scored back-to-back kills for an early 4-2 lead, but Central got into the swing of things and won three straight points before Madison Goins fooled the visitors with an on-two attack. Abigail Johnson stepped to the service line and delivered an ace, then did it again two points later as the Lady Eagles went on top 7-6. Ashley Hall blasted a ball through Kylie Bruner’s block, and then Mia McMillen hit a rocket that Smith couldn’t dig. The Eagles were flying high and Gilley had to ask for a time-out.

East Surry stopped Central’s momentum, but couldn’t retake the lead. Every time the Lady Cardinals got within a point or two, the home team stepped up. Gracie Brindle served an ace and Jordyn Coe fooled the East Surry blockers with a dink shot. The Lady Cards responded like the heavyweights they are. Kylie Bruner blasted a shot from the middle of her end to the Central back line. Holt, who along with Emma Brown gave East Surry a dominant middle, stuffed a Central attack and then had a kill. The Lady Cards closed to within 19-18 when Goins played another on-two and kept her team in front. Jaylyn Templeton had an ace and Gilley asked for time again, down 20-17.

For a time, it did him no good. McMillen had a kill and Smith delivered a serve that East couldn’t return. A hitting error gave Central triple set point at 24-20. It was gut-check time for East Surry and their coach told them so.

“Well, I was out of timeouts, so at that point it’s just a do-or-die situation,” said Gilley. “I just told them that we had to have a mentality that nothing was going to hit the floor and that we were going to play flawlessly, and our kids stepped up.”

Freshman Samarin Kipple got a good set from Ally McCraw and scored from the left side to save the first set point. It just happened to be her turn to serve.

“I felt like Samarin went back to the service line right there and she served really, really tough,” Gilley said. “That speaks a lot of her as a freshman to do that, but it is also other kids on the team stepping up and making big plays. I felt like we had some good blocks, some good swings, and we had some really good first contacts.”

Did they ever.

Brown shut off the middle and scored a kill to make it 24-22, inducing a time-out from Tolbert. Kipple delivered a knuckleball serve that Central wasn’t able to return in three hits. Allie Bruner erased the final Central set point by scoring from the left side.

The last two points were both long rallies marked with superb defense by both teams, but Brown won them both for East Surry to take the set.

“Our bench, all of a sudden, had a lot of energy and they were jumping up and screaming, and it was just contagious for everyone,” Gilley said.

Holt opened the final set with another point for the Lady Cardinals’ stout middle and McCraw delivered an ace, but Coe had a a kill and a block to put her team back on top. Central built the lead to 10-6 before Brown crushed an overhit and then dinked one for back-to-back kills. The Lady Eagles had their final lead at 11-10 before Allie Bruner tied it and Smith aced to put East ahead. Smith had four aces in an 11-0 run that featured a block and a kill by Holt and another kill by Allie Bruner. As in the first set, Central tried to stave off defeat but was only able to trade until East reached 25 points, taking the win.

Holt and Allie Bruner tied for the lead in kills with 13, with Brown adding six and Kipple and Kylie Bruner four each. East had 13 blocks as a team, including seven by Holt, three by Kylie Bruner and two by Brown. Smith had 23 digs, Kipple 18 and McCraw 11, and McCraw added 32 assists with no ball-handling errors.

The rest of the week will tell the tale of just how strong this East Surry team is. They will host 3A power West Rowan on Wednesday and then travel to 4A power Davie on Thursday. Central returns to action on Thursday at Elkin.

