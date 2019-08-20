Rough start for Lady Hounds

Cory Smith | The News North Surry junior Delaney Fulk sets teammate Aniya Joyce up for an attack. - Cory Smith | The News Coach Shane Slate talks with his team during a first-set timeout against Starmount. - Cory Smith | The News Jesi Shelnutt tied for the most kills in Monday’s match against Starmount with nine. - Cory Smith | The News North Surry libero Michaela Stone lunges to receive a serve in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Starmount. - -

Iron sharpens iron, and the North Surry volleyball team is certainly being tested to start the 2019 season.

The loss of talented seniors from 2018 has led to a number of younger players taking on key roles this season. Hannah Moxley, Michaela Stone and Olivia Jones return as the team’s three seniors. The team’s nine-player roster is rounded out by two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

Shane Slate’s squad was first tested on Monday at home against Starmount. Entering the opening match of the 2019 season, North Surry had won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Rams. Starmount’s lone win of that span was the most recent meeting on October 10, 2018.

North Surry jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Rams tied the set at 7-7 before Moxley served the Hounds to an 11-7 lead. Starmount called a timeout at 13-8. Out of the timeout, Jesi Shelnutt recorded her first of two aces to put the home Hounds up by six.

Starmount then went on to score five of the next six points to make it 18-17. North held on to the lead for the remainder of the set, but not without being tested. Starmount cut it 22-21 and 23-22 before North Surry pulled away for a 25-22 set win.

Attacking errors doomed the Greyhounds in the second set, finishing with a match-high 17 such errors in the set. Still, the team managed to have eight kills in the set and keep it close. Starmount went on to win the set 29-27.

The third set saw North Surry regain composure and pull out a close win this time. The Hounds had 10 kills on 45 attacks to take the third set 26-24.

Up 2-1, the Hounds once again found themselves in the negative offensively with just five kills and seven errors on 30 attacks. Starmount tied the set score 2-2 with a 25-20 set victory.

North wasn’t able to recover and ended up dropping the fifth and final set. The Greyhounds had just two kills and six errors on 19 attacks, allowing Starmount to take the win 15-5.

North Surry finished the two-hour long match with 47 total attacking errors and 35 kills. Freshman Kyra Stanley led the team with 48 attacks, followed by Moxley with 43. Stanley tied with Shelnutt with nine kills. Delaney Fulk made 31 of the team’s 33 assists. The Lady Hounds had 10 serving aces and nine serving errors against Starmount.

There was little time to regroup when both North Surry played tough opponents on Tuesday. North travel to West Forsyth for their annual match. Since 2012, North Surry has defeated West four times, and West had won two such matches. The 4A Titans defeated North Surry 3-0 Tuesday to make the series 4-3.

It doesn’t get any easier from here for the Lady Hounds. North will travel to Watauga on Thursday. The Pioneers finished 25-1 last season and reached the 3A Western Regional semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Marvin Ridge.

