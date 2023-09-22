Unbeaten Bears blank Rams

September 21, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Lily Morris hits down the singles sideline as she charges the net.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Greer Tidd hits a slam in the No. 3 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Emma Rudisill serves in the No. 3 doubles match.</p> <p>Emma Rudisill serves in the No. 3 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Ella Brant serves in the No. 2 doubles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Emmie Brant hits a backhand in the No. 6 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The Mount Airy Granite Bears mauled four opponents in three days to improve to 15-0 on the season.

Three of Mount Airy’s victories between Sept. 18-21 came against Northwest 1A Conference opponents, moving the two-time defending conference champions to 8-0 in league play.

The Bears also took down a previously unbeaten team in nonconference action.

Sept. 18 at Atkins

Mount Airy went on the road and took down previously undefeated Atkins 7-1.

With the Bears’ victory over the Camels, only 20 undefeated tennis teams remain in the entire N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Mount Airy clinched the overall match with five wins in singles, then won No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 doubles match started but did not finish due to no lights at the courts.

Results vs. Atkins

Singles

1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Tanvi Vemuri 6-2, 6-2

2. Ella Brant (MA) def. Ciara Tunstall 6-3, 6-2

3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Rosalyn Chen 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)

4. Lilyan Chen (AT) def. Lily Morris 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)

5. Audrey Brown (MA) def. Hannah Stewart 6-1, 7-5

6. Emmie Brant (MA) def. Kirsten Boyd 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Marion/Ella Brant (MA) def. Vemuri/Tunstall 8-2

2. DNF

3. Brown/Emmie Brant (MA) def. Stewart/Boyd 8-3

Sept. 19 at South Stokes (double header)

Mount Airy and South Stokes’ first meeting on Aug. 24 was cut short by rain, so the teams played a double header on Sept. 19. The Granite Bears and Sauras picked up the first match where it left off, then began the second soon after.

The double header was possible because South Stokes only had three players. Each overall match consisted of three singles contests and one doubles match.

Results vs. South Stokes

Part 1

1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Aubri Derrenbacher 6-1, 6-2

2. Ella Brant (MA) def. Kaylee Hayden 6-0, 6-0

3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Aliza Bullins 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Marion/Ella Brant (MA) def. Derrenbacher/Hayden 8-0

Part 2

1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Aubri Derrenbacher 6-2, 6-0

2. Ella Brant (MA) def. Kaylee Hayden 6-1, 6-0

3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Aliza Bullins 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Marion/Ella Brant (MA) def. Derrenbacher/Hayden 8-0

Sept. 21 vs. Starmount

The Granite Bears returned home after three road matches to face NW1A opponent Starmount.

Starmount was held to just five overall game victories in the match. Four Mount Airy players – Marion, Ella Brant, Morris and Brown – won their singles matches without dropping a game.

Marion, Ella Brant, Brown and Emmie Brant combined to win their doubles matches 8-0.

Results vs. Starmount

Singles

1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Abby Moxley 6-0, 6-0

2. Ella Brant (MA) def. Keely Martin 6-0, 6-0

3. Lynn Meadows (MA) def. Kelsey Dowell 6-0, 6-1

4. Lily Morris (MA) def. Makinna Swaim 6-0, 6-0

5. Audrey Brown (MA) def. Jaden Roberts 6-0, 6-0

6. Emmie Brant (MA) def. Ashlyn Gardner 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1. Marion/Ella Brant (MA) def. Moxley/Dowell 8-0

2. Brown/Emmie Brant (MA) def. Martin/Swaim 8-0

3. Greer Tidd/Emma Rudisill (MA) def. Roberts/Gardner 8-3