Dandy, Mason selected for Shrine Bowl

ELKIN – Surry Central picked up its first win of the season by defeating Elkin 46-15 on Sept. 8.

“I’m proud of the guys,” said Surry Central coach Monty Southern. “We really came out strong and competed, which we have in games earlier this season, but the difference is we played a lot cleaner of a game as far as hitting our assignments. I feel like this is the best job we’ve done as far as understanding the game plan and carrying it out.”

The visiting Golden Eagles maximized their opportunities on offense while also forcing three turnovers. Surry Central only punted twice in the game, and only turned the ball over once.

Elkin forced a turnover in the first quarter and turned it into seven points, taking a 7-6 lead, then Central responded with three scores across five minutes of game time. This included two touchdowns in the air and a fumble recovered for a touchdown.

The Buckin’ Elks scored out of the gate in the second half, then failed to reach the red zone for the remainder of the game.

A balanced offensive assault saw Central (1-3) rack up 481 total yards to Elkin’s 213. Surry Central quarterback Mason Jewell completed 11-of-17 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, marking his second game of at least 200 yards passing this season and his second career game with three passing touchdowns.

For Surry Central coach Monty Southern, the one word on his mind following the win was “relieved.”

“You never look at a schedule before the season and think ‘oh, this is a definite win or this is a definite loss,’ but honestly we didn’t think we’d be 0-3. We thought we were a better team than that,” Southern said. “So when you start like that you feel a lot of pressure.

“I’m really happy for these guys, and I also want to shout out our fans too. When you’re 0-3 it can be hard to travel certain places. I could hear them all night, and I really appreciate them being here. Surry Central to me – because I grew up a Surry Central guy – has always felt like a big family. Their support means more to the sideline than they know.”

Central’s ability to break free for a big play at any time kept the Elkin defense on its toes all night. Six of Jewell’s 10 completions went for at least 20 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown pass to Evan Wall and a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Inman.

Backup quarterback Lucas Johnson also made a 20+ yard throw for his only completion of the night. Johnson’s 27-yard connection with Ty Lloyd put the Eagles on the 1-yard line and set Lloyd up for a rushing TD in the fourth quarter.

Consistency across the offense was a concern for Southern heading into Friday’s contest. The Eagles proved their versatility by adding a season-high 208 yards rushing to their season-high 273 yards passing.

Allen Huffman posted 140 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Brian Williams added 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Williams finished the night with 87 total yards thanks to the addition of 32 yards receiving.

Central’s nearly 500 yards of total offense wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of the team’s veteran offensive line.

“I felt like it really paid off tonight,” Southern said of the experienced offensive line that features five returning players. “Those guys know that they haven’t played their best, and we haven’t played our best as a team yet. It just is what it is, but they’ve never not got after it. It’s just been missing an assignment or taking the wrong steps.

“Tonight was by far their best performance. We were able to accomplish the things we wanted to coming into the game.”

Central’s offense was complimented by the defense/special teams that forced three turnovers. Inman and Maddox Martin each grabbed interceptions inside the 30-yard line – Martin in the first half, and Inman in the second.

Surry Central’s remaining forced turnover was part of a 21-point swing for the visitors in the second quarter.

Jewell began the quarter with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Inman on third down. The Buckin’ Elks punted back to Central, and the next drive ended with an 83-yard touchdown pass from Jewell to Evan Wall. Edison Gonzalez’s PAT put Central up 20-7.

Central kicked off to Elkin (1-2) following Wall’s touchdown reception. The kick was fielded by Jericho Edwards, who had nearly reached the 20-yard line when a hit from Central’s Wyatt Wall lodged the ball from his grasp. Huffman recovered the fumble and ran 18 yards to the end zone.

“We are younger on the side of the ball, so it was awesome to see them getting excited after making those big plays,” Southern said. “Whenever we started creating turnovers you can see them wanting it more and more. They got a taste of it, and I think that’s going to drive these guys even more.”

Elkin held Surry Central scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, but struggled to get its own offense going. The Elks were held to 88 yards of total offense in the first half: 71 yards rushing and 17 yards passing. Elkin was knocking on the door of the red zone late in the second quarter as part of a nine play drive, but sacks from Central’s Johnson and Wyatt Wall backed the home team out of field goal range.

Quarterback Rhet Pardue was integrated into Elkin’s ground game more in the second half, but did most of his damage in the air. After completing 2-of-8 passes for 17 yards and an interception in the first half, Pardue connected with Aaron Caudle for a 51-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter.

Pardue completed four of his first five passing attempts in the third quarter for 91 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. He also punched in the 2-point conversion.

An interception turned the tides for the QB though. Pardue completed just one of his final six passing attempts in the game.

Following the touchdown drive to start the second half, Elkin’s offense had two turnovers-on-downs, an interception and a three-and-out.

Surry Central, meanwhile, scored on three of its first four offensive drives in the second half. Central’s final possession saw Johnson kneel three times to run out the clock.

Johnson, Wyatt Wall and Rylee Anderson each had sacks for Surry Central, and Anderson led the way with three tackles for a loss. Anderson and Saul Oakley each had pass breakups for the Eagles.

Elkin’s Kupner and Peyton Luffman each recorded sacks for the home team, while Kupner recovered Central’s only fumble.

Both teams will enter conference play on Sept. 15 – Surry Central in the Foothills 2A Conference and Elkin in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Surry Central opens league play by traveling to North Wilkes (0-4), and Elkin is set to travel to South Stokes (0-4).

Scoring

Surry Central – 6, 21, 12, 7 = 46

Elkin – 7, 0, 8, 0 = 15

1Q

8:53 SC 0-6 – Brian Williams 10-yard TD run, PAT no good

1:28 EK 7-6 – Rhet Pardue 1-yard TD run, Luke McComb PAT

2Q

10:51 SC 7-13 – Kyle Inman 47-yard TD reception on Mason Jewell pass, Edinson Gonzalez PAT

6:16 SC 7-20 – Evan Wall 83-yard TD reception on Mason Jewell pass, Edinson Gonzalez PAT

6:02 SC 7-27 – Allen Huffman 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown (fumble forced by Wyatt Wall), Edison Gonzalez PAT

3Q

8:30 EK 15-27 – Aaron Caudle 51-yard TD reception on Rhet Pardue pass, Rhet Pardue 2-point conversion rush

7:01 SC 15-33 – Allen Huffman 58-yard TD run, PAT no good

1:23 SC 15-39 – Evan Wall 8-yard TD reception on Mason Jewell pass, PAT no good

4Q

2:57 SC 15-46 – Ty Lloyd 1-yard TD run, Edinson Gonzalez PAT

Offensive Stats

Surry Central

TEAM

273 yards passing and three touchdowns on 11 completions

208 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 33 carries, one fumble

481 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Mason Jewell 10-of-15 for 273 yards, three touchdowns; Lucas Johnson 1-of-2 for 27 yards

Receiving: Evan Wall three receptions for 118 yards, two touchdowns; Kyle Inman two receptions for 53 yards, one touchdown; Brian Williams three receptions for 32 yards; Ty Lloyd one reception for 27 yards; Lucas Johnson one reception for 23 yards; Saul Oakley one reception for 20 yards

Rushing: Allen Huffman 16 carries for 140 yards, one touchdown; Brian Williams five carries for 55 yards, one touchdown; Ty Lloyd three carries for 5 yards, one touchdown; Mason Jewell four carries for 6 yards, one fumble; Alex Huffman one carry for 6 yards; Sam Wood one carry for -1 yard; Lucas Johnson three carries for -3 yards

Kicking: Edinson Gonzalez 4-of-7 PATs

Elkin

TEAM

118 yards passing on seven completions, one touchdown, two interceptions

95 yards rushing on 33 carries, one touchdown

213 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Rhet Pardue 7-of-19 for 118 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Receiving: Aaron Caudle three receptions for 65 yards, one touchdown; Drew Kupner one reception for 26 yards; Djimon Brown two receptions for 20 yards; James Steele one reception for 7 yards

Rushing: Rhett Pardue 16 carries for 42 yards, one touchdown, one 2-point conversion; Jericho Edwards nine carries for 25 yards; Drew Kupner five carries for 18 yards; Peyton Luffman three carries for 10 yards

Kicking: Luke McComb 1-of-1 PATs