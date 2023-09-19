Dandy, Mason selected for Shrine Bowl

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter of the 2022 1A State Championship game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Tyler Mason flexes after scoring one of his three rushing touchdowns in the 2022 1A State Championship game.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Deric Dandy and Tyler Mason will represent Mount Airy High School at the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The Shrine Bowl is an annual all-star game pitting top high school players from North and South Carolina against one another.

Proceeds from the game have gone to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C., as well as other Shriner’s hospitals across the country.

The game has been played annually from 1937-2019 and is the oldest high school all-star football game that is still in operation. No game was played in 2020 or 2021, though players were recognized for the 2021 game.

The 2023 Shrine Bowl will be held Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium.

Dandy and Mason are two of the 44 players representing N.C. at the Shrine Bowl. Mason is one of four running backs representing the state, and Dandy was selected as one of eight linebackers.

Both players are verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

Dandy is a three-year starter that has earned All-Conference honors each year of high school. He was named Northwest 1A Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and earned All-State recognition after helping Mount Airy win the 1A State Championship.

In 2022, Dandy recorded 95 total tackles, 46 solo tackles and averaged 6.3 tackles per game. He also racked up 33.0 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 33 QB hurries, two caused fumbles and three passes defensed.

So far this season, Dandy has recorded the following stats across three games (via MaxPreps): 22 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hurries, one caused fumble and one pass defensed.

Mason is a two-year varsity starter that has earned All-Conference honors twice. He was named NW1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and, like Dandy, received All-State recognition.

Mason finished the 2022 season with 173 carries for 2,309 yards rushing and 49 rushing touchdowns. Mason led the state and tied for second in the nation in rushing touchdowns, and was No. 5 in the state in yards rushing.

Mason led the state and was second in the nation in yards per carry at 13.35 (minimum 170 carries).

He also returned two punt returns and one kickoff return for touchdowns to bring his season total up to 52.

Through five games this season, Mason is averaging more than 18 yards per carry and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Mason owns several single-season and career school records at Mount Airy, and is closing in on a few more.

Via Mount Airy sports historian Doug McDaniel, Dandy and Mason are the 28th and 29th Shrine Bowl selections from Mount Airy High School. The most recent Granite Bear selection was Donavon Greene in 2018.