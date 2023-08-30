Greyhounds run wild vs. Sauras

North Surry’s Jake Simmons barrels through Mount Airy defenders. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry picked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion on Aug. 25.

The Greyhounds nearly surpassed their highest point total of the 2022 season through just two quarters of Friday’s game. North Surry scored 35 first-half points on South Stokes en route to a 48-14 win.

The Hounds (1-1) distributed their scoring across the passing and rushing games, with a special teams score also thrown in the mix.

A veteran offensive line led the charge for North Surry’s 173 yards rushing. Senior running back Jake Simmons carried 17 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Jake scored twice in the first quarter alone, and his first touchdown came on North’s first offensive drive of the evening.

The senior added his third touchdown, a 45-yard run, in the second quarter as North increased its lead to 21-0.

On the other side of the coin was North Surry’s aerial attack. Quarterback Kam McKnight completed 7-of-19 passes for 140 yards and an interception.

Following South Stokes’ first touchdown, McKnight connected with Owen McMillian for a 20-yard touchdown pass, then found Derrick Simmons open for a 30-yard touchdown.

North held a 35-6 advantage at halftime, then added another score mere minutes into the third quarter. The Greyhounds stopped the Sauras’ first drive, then Isaac Webb took South’s punt to the house.

South Stokes (0-2) reached the end zone for the second time in the third quarter, this time blocking a punt, but North Surry wasn’t done scoring yet. McKnight and Derrick Simmons connected once again, this time for a 24-yard pass, to round out North’s 48 points.

Derrick finished the game with four receptions for 113 yards.

North Surry’s 48-point performance is the program’s highest since scoring 52 against West Wilkes in 2021.

North Surry hosts 4A South Caldwell (2-0) on Sept. 1.

Scoring

South Stokes – 0, 6, 8, 6 = 20

North Surry – 15, 20, 13, 0 = 48