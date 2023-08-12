All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Tennis

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy’s boys tennis team is pictured following the 1A State Championship Tournaments at Cary Tennis Park. Granite Bear Athletics
Millennium Charter No. 1 seed Luke Simpson serves during a 2023 home match.

Andrea Jarrell Photography

East Surry’s Levi Watson, left, and Kade Talton are pictured with the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship bracket.

Cardinal Athletics

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue, left, is pictured with coach Mason Midkiff after finishing 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up in singles.

Golden Eagle Athletics

North Surry’s Ryan Woodruff serves in the No. 2 singles match against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions are signified by an (HM) following the selection’s name.

Boys Tennis All-Conference

East Surry — Levi Watson, Kade Talton, Hayden Douglas, Colsen Semones (HM), Lupe Chavez (HM), Noah Hopkins (HM)

Millennium Charter — Luke Simpson (HM)

Mount Airy — Georgie Kriek, Carson Hill, Kannon Strickland, John Juno, Jared Pinto, Kieran Slate (HM)

North Surry — Ryan Woodruff (HM)

Surry Central — Josh Pardue, Michael Tucker, Maddox Martin, Isaac Eller, Eduardo Romero-Rondin (HM), Chris Hall (HM)

SEASON SUMMARY

East Surry

Dual Team: The Cardinals captured the program’s first-ever conference championship by winning the 2023 FH2A Title. East finished their conference campaign 12-0, then reached the second round of the State Playoffs. The team finished with an overall record of 18-4.

Hal Epperson was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Individual: The junior duo of Levi Watson and Kade Talton won the FH2A Doubles Championship, then the pair went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship.

Watson/Talton qualified for the 2A State Tournament, but did not compete.

The Cardinals were also represented by Hayden Douglas at regionals. Douglas, a sophomore, qualified for regionals by reaching the semifinals of the FH2A Singles tournament.

Douglas dropped his opening match at regionals.

Millennium Charter

Dual Team: The Lions finished third in the NP1A standings with a conference record of 0-4. Millennium finished the season 0-13 overall.

Individual: Millenium did not have any players qualify for the 1A West Regional Tournament.

Mount Airy

Dual Team: The Granite Bears finished NW1A Conference Runner-up with an 8-2 record. The team went on to finish 1A West Regional Runner-up, falling to the eventual state champions. Mount Airy finished the season 19-3 overall.

Luke Graham was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

Individual: Senior Georgie Kriek won the NW1A Singles Championship, and the duo of senior Carson Hill and freshman Kannon Strickland finished NW1A Doubles Runner-up.

Both Kriek and the team of Hill/Strickland won 1A West Regional Championships, then both reached their respective state championship match and finished 1A State Runner-up.

North Surry

Dual Team: The Greyhounds finished seventh in the FH2A standings with a 1-11 conference record. North finished the year 1-12 overall.

Individual: North Surry did not have any players qualify for the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.

Surry Central

Dual Team: The Golden Eagles finished FH2A Runner-up with a 10-2 conference record. Central reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs and finished the year 13-6 overall.

Individual: Senior Josh Pardue won the FH2A Singles Championship, then went on to finish 2A Midwest Regional Singles runner-up. Pardue competed in the 2A State Championship Tournament and won his opening match before falling to the eventual state champion.

Sophomore Isaac Eller and the doubles team of senior Michael Tucker and junior Maddox Martin also competed in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.

Eller qualified for regionals after reaching the semifinals of the FH2A Singles Tournament. Eller won his opening match, then dropped his second to the eventual regional champion.

Like Eller, Tucker and Martin reached the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament to punch their ticket to regionals. The Eagles won their first two matches before falling to the eventual regional champions. Tucker and Martin then won the third-place match.

Tucker and Martin qualified for the 2A Doubles State Tournament, but did not compete.