Surry places 11 on NJCAA All-Academic teams

July 31, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Community College’s 11 student-athletes named All-Academic by the National Junior College Association. SCC Knights Athletics
CHARLOTTE — Eleven Surry Community College student-athletes were recognized on the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) All-Academic Teams.

Athletes were eligible for academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year.

“I am extremely proud of our eleven student-athletes on earning NJCAA Academic Awards,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “This is recognition of how diligent our student-athletes work at achieving academic excellence while competing at the highest level.”

The All-Academic teams are divided by the following criteria:

• All-Academic First Team — 4.0 GPA

• All-Academic Second Team — 3.80-3.99 GPA

• All-Academic Third Team — 3.60-3.79 GPA

Six Surry athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA and were named to the All-Academic First Team (listed as name — sport — high school):

• Maegan Banks — Softball — East Surry

• Abigail Barrow — Softball — Northwest Guilford

• Rachel Cooke — Softball — Maiden

• Abbigail Draughn — Softball — North Surry

• Emma Freed — Volleyball — Starmount

• Hunter Koontz — Baseball — Central Davidson

Surry’s Second Team recipients were:

• Zach Devries — Baseball — Dacula (Ga.)

• McKenzie Mixon — Softball — Davie

Third Team honors were presented to:

• Kassie Eldreth — Softball — Alexander Central

• Kara Moore — Volleyball — Wheatmore

• Michelle Thao — Volleyball — Fred T. Foard

“We had almost half of our student-athletes named to the Region 10 All-Academic team during the past academic year, and now to have eleven of our student-athletes honored with a national academic award is truly exceptional,” Tucker said.

Only eight of the 35 colleges in the NJCAA’s Region 10 had multiple All-Academic individuals along with multiple teams that earned All-Academic accolades.

Both the Knights’ softball and volleyball teams were recognized by the NJCAA for academic excellence with a combined GPA above a 3.0. Surry was one of only three Region 10 colleges with multiple All-Academic teams that were also nationally ranked during the season.

A total of 2,702 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, while 3,347 were named to the Second Team and 4,117 made the Third Team.

A full list of all NJCAA All-Academic awards can be found at njcaa.org