All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Basketball

July 29, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
The North Surry Greyhounds are pictured following their victory in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
<p>Millennium Charter’s Landon Martin (33) shoots over a Surry Homeschool defender.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Josh Pardue, Jacob Mitchell and Tripp McMillen.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry’s All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Jordan Davis, Luke Brown and Folger Boaz.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (bottom row, third from right) is pictured with his fellow Northwest 1A All-Conference selections. Not pictured: Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason and Mario Revels.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

<p>North Surry’s All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Kolby Watson, James McCreary and Jahreece Lynch.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions are signified by an (HM) following the selection’s name.

Boys Basketball All-Conference

• East Surry — Jordan Davis, Luke Brown, Folger Boaz, Daniel Creech (HM)

• Millennium Charter — Landon Martin, Aryan Hira (HM)

• Mount Airy — Tyler Mason, Caleb Reid, Mario Revels, Carson Hill (HM), Logan Fonville (HM)

• North Surry — James McCreary, Jahreece Lynch, Kolby Watson, Cam Taylor (HM)

• Surry Central — Tripp McMillen, Josh Pardue, Jacob Mitchell, Adam Hege (HM)

Season Summary

East Surry

The Cardinals tied for second in the FH2A standings with an 8-4 record, then advanced to the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament. Luke Brown was named to the All-Tournament Team.

East Surry reached the second round of the State Playoffs as the No. 22 seed in the 2A West. The Cards finished the season 13-13 overall.

Millennium Charter

The Lions finished seventh in the NP1A standings at 0-12, then reached the first round of the NP1A Tournament.

Millennium finished the season 2-25 overall and did not qualify for the 1A State Playoffs.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears finished second in the NW1A standings at 6-6, then advanced to the semifinals of the NW1A Tournament. Mario Revels was named to the All-Tournament team.

Mount Airy reached the second round of the State Playoffs as the No. 15 seed in the 1A West. The Bears finished the season 12-14 overall.

North Surry

The Greyhounds finished 12-0 in the FH2A Conference to win its second consecutive regular season conference championship, then went on to repeat as FH2A Tournament Champions.

James McCreary was named FH2A Player of the Year, and Tyler Bentley was named FH2A Coach of the Year. Jahreece Lynch was named MVP of the FH2A Tournament, and McCreary and Kolby Watson joined Lynch on the All-Tournament team.

North Surry reached the third round of the State Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the 2A West. The Hounds finished the season 27-2 overall.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles tied for second in the FH2A standings with an 8-4 record, then advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament. Tripp McMillen was named to the All-Tournament team.

Central reached the first round of the State Playoffs as the No. 16 seed. The Eagles finished the year 19-8 overall.