Locals set to coach 2024 All-Star Games

Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>North Surry coach Shane Slate looks on during a 2023 home game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy coach Angela Mayfield encourages her players during a 2020 conference tournament game.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Surry Central coach Monty Southern talks with his team during a 2019 home game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Three local coaches will represent Surry County in All-Star games in 2024.

Two coaches, North Surry’s Shane Slate and Mount Airy’s Angela Mayfield, will serve as head coaches in women’s basketball, and Surry Central’s Monty Southern will serve as an assistant football coach.

Slate will lead Team North Carolina in the Women’s Basketball Carolinas Classic, while Mayfield and Southern will coach the West Team in the North Carolina East-West All-Star game.

Slate

The Carolinas Classic began in 1998 and is sponsored by the NCCA and South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association (SCACA).

The Classic took place in Rock Hill, S.C., from 1998-2007, Charlotte, N.C. in 2008, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2009-17, and Wilmington, N.C., from 2018-present. No games were held in 2020 or 2021.

Slate formerly coached in the N.C. East-West All-Star game in 2019, with four of his players also being selected for the game: Whitley Culler (2008), Morgan Midkiff (2012), Malaya Johnson (2014) and Mikaela Johnson (2018).

Culler and Malaya Johnson also competed in the Carolinas Classic.

Slate began coaching basketball at North Surry in 2002 and has since accumulated double-digit conference championships and conference coach of the year honors. The 2017 Greyhounds won the 2A West Regional Championship and finished 2A State Runner-up.

Recently, Slate earned back-to-back coach of the year honors in the Foothills 2A Conference as the Greyhounds won consecutive regular season conference titles.

Slate has an overall record of 368-180 in the sport while at North Surry.

Nattlie McArthur of Jack Britt High School will serve as Slate’s assistant coach at the Carolinas Classic.

Mayfield

The N.C. East-West All-Star game began in 1949, but the first women’s basketball game wasn’t held until 1975.

Mayfield will coach the East-West game for the first time. Scott Hartbarger of Franklin High School will serve as her assistant.

Mayfield became the head coach of Mount Airy in 2016 after previously serving as the program’s assistant coach. Two of Mayfield’s former players competed in the East-West game: Jo Snow (2018) and Shaunae Sawyers (2019).

Jordan Hiatt (2012) also competed in the game when Mayfield was an assistant coach.

The Granite Bear coach is a two-time 1A State Champion. The Bears went 30-2 in 2016-17, then repeated with a 27-2 record in 2017-18.

Mayfield was honored by the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) as the 2018 Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year.

Mayfield recorded her 100th win in 2021 and currently holds an overall record of 128-50.

Southern

The NCCA East-West All-Star football game began in 1949 and had been held at Grimsley High School (formerly Greensboro Senior) each year.

All-Stars have been recognized each year since 1949 with the exception of 2020.

Southern is the first member of the Surry Central football program, coach or player, ever selected for the East-West game. Three Golden Eagle athletes have been selected for the games in other sports: Benny Callahan for men’s basketball in 1975, Michael Richardson for men’s soccer in 2003 and Mia McMillen for women’s basketball in 2022.

Southern is a two-time conference coach of the year that helped lead Surry Central to the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in 2016 — the program’s first conference title since 2005. The 2016 Eagles won a school-record 11 games and reached the Sweet 16 of the 2A State Playoffs.

Southern holds an overall record of 65-110 at Surry Central.

Dudley High School’s Steve Davis will serve as head coach of the West, with the following players serving as Southern’s fellow assistants: Brian Andrews of South Point, Andy Capone of Weddington, Travise Pittman of Mitchell and Daniel Mitchell of Rosewood.