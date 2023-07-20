All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Cross Country

July 20, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales begins the second lap of the 5,000-meter run at Fisher River Park. Cory Smith | The News
<p>North Surry’s Miguel Vega pushes through the final sprint of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff crosses the finish line at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Joe Cook keeps his eyes on the finish line at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship meet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Millennium Charter’s Nicholas Johnson rounds a corner at Fisher River Park.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Boys Cross Country All-Conference

East Surry – No 2022-23 All-Conference selections

Millennium Charter – No 2022-23 All-Conference selections

Mount Airy – Caden Ratcliff, Freddy Hernandez, Declan Conner, Ware Viers

North Surry – Miguel Vega, Javier Villalon

Surry Central – Ignacio Morales, Alexis Pedraza, Brangly Mazariegos

Season summary

East Surry

The Cardinals did not have enough members to compete as a team at the FH2A Championship. Joe Cook had the team’s top finish at No. 16, followed by Noah Hopkins at No. 37.

Cook went on to compete in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and finished No. 60.

Millennium Charter

The Lions did not have enough members to compete as a team at the NP1A Championship. Nicholas Johnson had the team’s highest finish at the conference championship at No. 20, followed by Mannix Pettry at No. 22, Lane Reese at No. 42 and Daniel Shinault at No. 45.

All four Millennium athletes went on to compete at the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. Johnson led the Lions with a No. 66 finish, followed by Pettry at No. 70, Shinault at No. 89 and Reese at No. 90.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears finished conference runner-up at the NW1A Championship. Caden Ratcliff led the Bears by finishing conference runner-up, then was followed by teammates Freddy Hernandez at No. 3, Declan Conner at No. 6, Ware Viers at No. 8, Alex Leiva at No. 21 and Luke Golding at No. 23.

Mount Airy finished No. 6 as a team at the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. Ratcliff led the Bears at No. 10, followed by Hernandez at No. 26, Conner at No. 38, Viers at No. 43, Leiva at No. 86 and Golding at No. 87.

Ratcliff went on to compete in the 1A State Championship meet and finished No. 72 of 130 runners.

North Surry

The Greyhounds finished No. 4 as a team at the FH2A Championship. Miguel Vega led the way at No. 4, followed by Javier Villalon at No. 10, Jackson Dunning at No. 21, Stephen Mojica at No. 23, Michael Hiatt at No. 24, Ridge Reeves at No. 26 and Elijah Johnson at No. 31.

The seven Greyhound runners went on to the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and finished No. 9 as a team. Vega led the team at No. 14, followed by Dunning at No. 51, Mojica at No. 55, Johnson at No. 64, Reeves at No. 70, Villalon at No. 84 and Hiatt at No. 90.

Vega went on to compete in the 2A State Championship and finished No. 66 of 140 runners.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles finished FH2A Conference Runner-up as a team. Ignacio Morales was the individual conference champion, followed by Alexis Pedraza at No. 5, Brangly Mazariegos at No. 8, Isaac Eller at No. 18, Sony Orozco-Flores at No. 19 and Ricky Rivera at No. 30.

Six Eagles competed at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship and helped the team finish No. 6. Morales won the individual regional championship, then was followed by Mazariegos at No. 19, Pedraza at No. 30, Orozco-Flores at No. 52, Eller at No. 58 and Rivera at No. 86.

Morales advanced to the 2A State Championship and won a bronze medal at No. 4.

