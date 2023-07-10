Surry Co. All-Stars win 12U State Title

By Cory Smith
The Surry County 12U All-Stars are pictured with the 2023 Western State Championship Banner. Submitted Photo
<p>The Surry County 12U All-Stars prepare to be recognized at the Mount Airy Fourth of July Parade.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>The Surry County 12U All-Stars celebrate after winning the 2023 Western State Championship.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

<p>Members of the Surry County 12U All-Stars wait for their names to be called.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

SPENCER — The Surry County 12U All-Stars captured the Cal Ripken League Western State Championship on June 27.

Surry County went undefeated in the state tournament by rattling off five consecutive wins – two in pool play and three in the final bracket. Surry defeated South Park in the championship game to secure the Western N.C. State Title.

Surry outscored tournament opponents 45-4 across five games.

The Surry 12U All-Stars are coached by Anthony Kiger, Tommy Belton and Brandon Southern.

Players include: Caleb Bean, Sawyer Belton, Cooper Cheek, Caleb Cruise, Jayce Freeman, Brady Hawks, Javier Herrera, Logan Higgins, Mason Kiger, Aden Mundy, Atlee Richardson, Hunter Ward, Parker Watson and Kyler Simmons.

The state tournament, held at 8th Street Ball Field in Spencer, began with pool play on June 24. The 11 qualifying teams were divided into three divisions.

Central Division: Surry Co., East Lincoln, Union Co.

North Division: Matthews, UC Waxhaw, Alexander Co., Iredell Co.

South Division: South Park, Davidson Co., Indian Trail, Charles D. Owens

Surry ran through its two opponents in pool play, defeating East Lincoln 10-0 and Union Co. 13-1. Not only was Surry’s total of 23 runs scored the most in pool play by six runs, but the team’s one run allowed was the fewest of any team as well.

South Park, which allowed three runs, was the only other team to allow fewer than eight runs in pool play.

Surry earned the No. 1 seed for the championship bracket and had a first-round bye. No. 9 Iredell Co. defeated No. 8 Alexander Co. 12-2 in the opening round, then Surry defeated Iredell 14-1 in the quarterfinals. Surry then dispatched of No. 5 UC Waxhaw 4-2 in the semifinals.

Surry capped off the tournament with a 4-0 championship victory over No. 2 South Point.

Two N.C. teams, Western State Champion Surry Co. and Eastern State Champion Winterville, move on to the 2023 12U Southeast Regional Tournament. The regional championship tournament is scheduled for July 18-23 in Arlington, Va.

State Champions throughout the Southeast, ranging from Virginia to Florida, will compete at the regional championship.

Regional champions will advance to the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Miss.

