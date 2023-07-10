Surry Co. All-Stars win 12U State Title

November 5, 2022. December 10, 2022. June 8, 2023.

These are three dates that will forever highlight the history books when discussing Mount Airy High School Athletics.

The Granite Bears’ girls tennis team won the 1A Dual Team State Championship on November 5, then the school’s football team captured their sport’s 1A State Championship just over a month later on December 10.

On June 8, an evening of festivities put the cherry on top of two championship seasons for Mount Airy athletics. The celebration, dubbed “An Evening with Champions,” recognized the two championship teams as well as an individual champion.

Thursday’s event was broken into two parts: a private event held at Cross Creek Country Club, then a public ring presentation at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

Hundreds of Granite Bear fans showed up to the stadium to support the nearly 100 student-athletes, coaches and trainers from Mount Airy’s Girls Tennis and Football teams.

‘Back-to-Back’ has a nice ring to it

The Mount Airy Youth Foundation treated the champions to a meal at Cross Creek, then everyone flooded into the ballroom where they were greeted by MAYF President Scott Lowry.

Speaking on the tennis team, Lowry said: “I would admit to everybody here that, yeah, Mount Airy’s a football school, but I think Mount Airy is also a tennis school and that’s thanks to what y’all have done. Congratulations.”

With both teams winning state titles in 2022, the Mount Airy girls tennis and football programs have won a combined 15 state championships.

The 2022 championship was the tennis team’s second-consecutive title and seventh in school history. A June 3 article in the News stated the 2022 1A State Championship was the program’s fifth due to the NCHSAA record book for girls tennis only championship results from 1990-2022, during which time Mount Airy won five state titles. However, school record books indicate the Bears also won dual team championships in 1987 and 1988.

The tennis team finished the season 21-1, with its only loss coming against Forsyth Country Day, a private school. Even then, the final score of the match was 5-4 and four individual singles matches went to third-set tiebreakers.

Mount Airy went on to win the state championship in convincing fashion. The Bears won 167 individual matches on the season while only dropping 14. The only 1A team to win multiple individual matches against Mount Airy was Bishop McGuinness in the 1A West Regional Final.

The tennis team defeated Chatham Central 5-0 in the 1A State Championship match. Since 2007, there have been five instances of a team winning the 1A Dual Team Championship without losing in singles and four of those performances belong to Mount Airy.

“Gentleman, stand up,” Lowry told the football team. “These ladies deserve a standing ovation.”

Each member of the tennis team received a rose from Pam Yokley before shaking hands with the Youth Foundation directors. The players, along with coach Luke Graham, were then recognized individually before watching a video highlighting their season.

Mount Airy sophomore Carrie Marion was highlighted as an individual champion as well. Marion won the 2022 1A Singles State Championship, making her just the second Granite Bear to win a singles title and the first in 11 years.

Carrie is also the only player in the program’s history to win a singles and doubles championship. She teamed with Ella Brant in 2021 to win the 1A Doubles State Championship, which was the program’s first doubles title since Keri Whitehead and Christie Sanders three-peated in 1987-89.

The Gran-8 Bears

Mount Airy came into the 2022 season with seven state championships from the following years: 1935, 1938, 1942, 1946, 1948, 1968 and 2008.

“Now you, gentleman, have brought history back to the Granite City by winning a state championship in 2022. Congratulations.”

While the girls tennis team entered the season as the title favorites, the football team had to contend with the two-time defending state champions, Tarboro. Tarboro’s appearance in the 2022 1A State Championship was the program’s sixth consecutive, with the team winning the title in 2017-18 and 2020-21.

Mount Airy slayed the juggernaut Tarboro 20-7 at N.C. State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium, preventing a three-peat by the Vikings.

“What they (Tarboro) did not know was that they were going to be greeted by a group of men that play hard, play tough, are athletic, could hit them hard and could run faster,” Lowry said. “You beat them. You will never forget that season.”

Lowry highlighted four of the players that won individual honors at the State Championship: Most Valuable Player Tyler Mason, Most Outstanding Defensive Player Walker Stroup, Most Outstanding Offensive Player Caleb Reid, and N.C. Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award-winner Josh Chavis.

While the four players mentioned performed exceptionally at the state championship, Lowry said the Bears didn’t win a title playing with only four players. Gesturing to the entire team, Lowry said: “It took all of your outstanding play to make this championship a reality.”

Lowry introduced head coach JK Adkins as the next speaker, saying, “Coach, you have imprinted your presence on the history of Granite Bear football, and that is something for which you must be very proud. What you did with all of these coaches – because it took all of you – and all of the players has been phenomenal.”

Adkins agreed that it took an entire staff to make this past season possible and thanked his coaches for their hard work and dedication.

“First of all I want to recognize our assistant coaches,” Adkins said. “We’re blessed with a wonderful staff, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to coach with. Football is not like tennis: we have to rely on assistants. You’re only as good as your staff, and we have the best staff in the state, no doubt about it.”

The coach said the key to having a great team in any sport is to take young men and women of differences and assimilate them together. He spoke to the diversity of the coaches and players, saying the entire group was made up of individuals of different experience levels, backgrounds and ethnicities, while adding that the coaches specifically came from different areas and were of a variety of ages.

Like Lowry said of four players taking on 11, Adkins said that the team’s success hindered on the entire roster.

“I think about our state championship run and I think about guys that may not be on the front page of the paper,” Adkins said. “Guys that were with us and gave us everything they could in practice to get us ready. Guys that came in for starters…all of that is what makes championship football possible.”

Mount Airy’s strength as a team – ranging from seniors to freshmen at every position – was on full display in the championship game.

The Bears’ victory marked the first time in more than 15 years that Tarboro was held to fewer than 10 points by a team in the same state classification. Mount Airy had an interception, forced fumble and a blocked punt, dominated the ground game on offense, set up great starting field position with standout performances on special teams and put Tarboro’s back against the wall with well-placed punts.

“The thing that I was most proud of walking off the field at N.C. State was the fact that we dominated in all three phases of the game, and we did it because we were the better team,” Adkins said.

Before making the trek to Wallace Shelton Stadium, Adkins was sure to thank the Youth Foundation for their consistent support.

“Without you guys there are no athletics here,” Adkins said. “The support you provide for us is greatly appreciated. I know you don’t get told enough. You have a big hand in this championship, and we thank you very much.”

Adkins also applauded the tennis team on going back-to-back, which he called, “the hardest thing to do in sports.”

“It is extremely difficult, and we’re about to find that out, but you guys navigated and dominated, and that’s to be commended,” Adkins said.

The coach then shifted his attention to the football team, saying: “You guys have a big target on your back. I want you to enjoy what you accomplished. Celebrate tonight, but this is the last time we’re going to talk about this for a long time.

“It’s time to go to work. We’ll be back on that field Tuesday ready to roll.”

Ring Season

The tennis and football teams arrived at the stadium to a standing ovation from the Granite Bear community.

Epperson welcomed the members of the community, who occupied the field itself as well as the home bleachers, to the stadium for the celebration. The public ceremony allowed the Mount Airy fans to be part of the festivities as a thank you for their involvement in the championship seasons.

“Tonight, we come together as a community to celebrate and honor these championship teams,” said Kelly Epperson.

Epperson added that it takes a village to make these championship seasons possible.

“Special thank you to the Mount Airy Youth Foundation for your continued support of our athletic teams, and helping to make tonight a special event for our student-athletes, coaches, their families and our community,” Epperson said. “None of this would be possible without the dedication and hard work from our student-athletes, coaches, support personnel, parents, community volunteers, athletic directors, administration and school staff.

“We are certainly blessed with the best.”

Local elected officials, school administration, the board of education and two members of the North Carolina General Assembly were among the guests at Thursday’s ceremony.

Rep. Sarah Stevens and Sen. Eddie Settle each spoke at the event.

“I am not only a Bear fan, I am a Bear,” Stevens said. “I graduated from here and walked these same hallowed halls you did. In addition, my children went to Mount Airy High School. My daughter was a senior cheerleader when the 2008 Bears won. I know the kind of hard work you guys have put in.

“We expect big things from you in the future. Go forward and continue to make us proud. Always show your true colors as a Mount Airy Bear.”

Settle is a former football coach that actually coached three of Mount Airy’s current assistants.

“I want to congratulate all of you for accomplishing a goal that you will take with you forever,” Settle said. “I coached football for 26 years and I know what it’s like to be in the heat of battle. What you all did was great, and I’m very proud of you.”

Settle spoke of a Bears football practice he watched and mentioned how impressed he was with the team’s toughness. He highlighted junior Ian Gallimore, whom Settle saw help run the offense at quarterback before switching sides to play linebacker.

“I called Coach (Adkins) and said ‘I don’t know that quarterback, but he is something else. He epitomizes this team,’” Settle said. “All of you were tough, you played tough and had a great, great season. We’re all very proud of you. From the N.C. Senate: Congratulations.

Before the players received their rings, Epperson set the stage by discussing just how much work went into these championships.

“While these championship seasons officially began on Aug. 1, 2022, we all know that these types of successes did not come easy,” Epperson said. “There have been many special moments along the way for both teams along with hours and hours of hard work in the form of offseason workouts, weight training, conditioning, practices, setbacks, overcoming adversity, and of course sweet victories.”

The evening concluded with the champions receiving their hardware.

While each team already added Northwest 1A Conference Championships, 1A West Regional Championships and 1A State Championships to Mount Airy’s trophy case this year, the sweetest souvenir from their seasons was a championship ring.