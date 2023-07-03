All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Soccer

July 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Central players rush to congratulate Luke Creed after the sophomore scored his fourth goal in a match against North Surry. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7) leaps for a header against North Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Hector Hernandez celebrates after scoring against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Logan Fagg (15) takes a free kick against West Stokes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Boys Soccer All-Conference

East Surry – Logan Fagg, Lupe Chavez, Juan Caro (HM), Kevin Blakeney (HM)

Millennium Charter – did not field a team

Mount Airy – Edwin Agabo, Carson Hill, Noah Lambert, Elkin Lopez, Angel Osorno, Edwin Ramirez, Adrian Rodriguez, Vicente Gomez (HM), Agripino Perez (HM)

North Surry – Hector Hernandez, Josh Garcia, Salvador Rodriguez, Bryan Martinez

Surry Central – Luke Creed, Tino Martinez, Luizao Sanchez, Jonathan Avila (HM), Jacxon Gutierrez (HM)

Season summary

East Surry finished 2-11-2 overall and 2-9-1 in conference play. The Cardinals were sixth in the FH2A standings.

Mount Airy finished 22-1-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Granite Bears won the NW1A Conference Championship, their sixth consecutive and seventh in the past eight seasons. Mount Airy reached the third round of the 1A State Playoffs before falling to Langtree Charter, who went on to finish 1A West Regional Runner-up.

Mount Airy swept the NW1A Conference’s top individual honors: Will Hurley was named Coach of the Year, Carson Hill was named Defensive Player of the Year, Elkin Lopez was named Offensive Player of the Year and Edwin Ramirez was named Co-Goalie of the Year.

North Surry finished 6-15-0 overall and 3-9 in conference play. The Greyhounds were fifth in the FH2A standings.

Surry Central finished 12-8-2 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were second in the FH2A standings and reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs. Central was eliminated from the playoffs by Lincoln Charter, who went on to finish 2A West Regional Runner-up.

