Surry Central names Athletes of the Year

Josh Pardue flies across the tennis court for a slam in the Foothills 2A Conference Singles Championship match. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Jeremiah Price throws up four fingers after winning his fourth NCHSAA Individual Wrestling State Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) dribbles past East Surry’s Brooklyn Gammons.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central recognized three of its top student-athletes in the Class of 2023.

The school selected one male and one female for the Most Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards. Central also recognized one student-athlete as the winner of the Distinguished Athlete Award.

Former Surry Central athletic director Wes Evans gave the following description of the Distinguished Athlete Award: “This award is designed to recognize a senior male or female outstanding student-athlete who has been an example for others to strive and work harder in school. Those students also should be recognized as a role model, not just top athletes. The individuals may be the most improved in their studies as well as excelling on their athletic team.”

Distinguished Athlete Award winner: Josh Pardue

Josh Pardue was named Distinguished Athlete due to his success in athletics as well as his contributions off the court.

Pardue was a two-sport athlete that played basketball and tennis and was an All-Conference selection in both.

In tennis, Pardue was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He won the FH2A Singles Championship without dropping a conference match.

Pardue advanced to the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Championship and finished Regional Runner-up, earning All-Region Honors, then reached the quarterfinals of the 2A Singles State Championship Tournament. He was eliminated at states by the eventual state champion.

Josh finished his senior season 23-4 in singles. He only lost twice to 2A opponents, once to the eventual state champion and once to the Midwest Regional Champion. His remaining two losses came against a 4A competitor and the 1A Singles State Runner-up.

Pardue helped the Golden Eagles basketball team to their winningest season in nearly two decades as the team finished 19-8 overall. Across Pardue’s four years as a varsity player, Central went from two wins in 2019-20 to six wins during the shortened 2020-21 season, 13 wins in 2021-22 and 19 wins in 2022-23.

The Eagles tied for second in the FH2A Conference with an 8-4 record, reached the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament and hosted their first playoff game in 11 years.

Pardue averaged career highs in four categories as a senior: points (10.9), assists (2.5), steals (1.3) and blocks (2.2).

Josh was a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society (Math) and Rho Kappa Honor Society (History).

His volunteer work includes: Operation Christmas Child Samaritans Purse Shoe Box Project, mentor children at youth athletic camps for tennis and basketball, and various volunteer work through his church.

Pardue plans to continue his basketball career at Pfeiffer University, where he will also attend the Honors College.

Male Athlete of the Year: Jeremiah Price

Jeremiah Price finished his wrestling career as one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the nation.

Price was recognized at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) annual Awards Ceremony as the 12th four-time individual state champion in state history. He was also named HighSchoolOT State Wrestler of the Year.

Price won the 2A 145-pound Championship in 2020 and 2021, then won the 2A 152-pound Championship in 2022 and 2023.

He finished his high school career with a record of 161-3. Beginning with his freshman season, Price accumulated the following records by year: 56-1, 20-0 (Covid-shortened season), 43-0 and 43-2.

In addition to four state championships, Price won: four individual conference championships, three conference championships as a team, four individual regional championships, one team regional championship, and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 2A Division at both the 2022 and 2023 State Championship meets.

Price is a multi-time All-American.

Both of his losses as a senior came in the 2022 Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament, a national tournament that featured 64 wrestlers in each bracket. Price finished fifth in the 150-pound bracket to earn All-American Honors.

He plans to continue his wrestling career at Appalachian State University

Female Athlete of the Year: Ashley Santamaria

Ashley Santamaria was a three-sport athlete that was part of the Golden Eagles’ volleyball, basketball and soccer teams.

Stats for volleyball season were unavailable on MaxPreps.

Santamaria was an All-Conference selection in basketball as a point guard. She helped guide a young Golden Eagle team as the only returning player to average more than eight minutes a game in 2021-22.

Despite losing all five starters from the previous season, Surry Central finished 12-13 overall and qualified for the NCHSAA 2A State Tournament.

Ashley averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, a team-high 2.5 assists, and a team-high 3.4 steals. She averaged career highs in all four categories.

Santamaria helped Surry Central’s soccer team finish 10-8-3 overall. The Eagles finished fourth in the FH2A Conference with a 6-4-2 record.

Central qualified for the NCHSAA Tournament in 2023.

Santamaria, a forward, finished the year with 12 goals and five assists.

She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte.

