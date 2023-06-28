Simpson, Utt named MCA Scholar-Athletes

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Millennium Charter’s Scholar Athletes of the Year are recognized on the school’s Awards Day. Luke Simpson, left, was named Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Ava Utt was named Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Lion Athletics
Millennium Charter Academy honored two members of the Class of 2023 as Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

The award is given annually to one male and one female senior who best exemplify the combined ideals of MCA scholarship and athletics.

The Female Scholar Athlete of the Year was Ava Utt.

Utt was an All-Conference selection in volleyball, indoor track and outdoor track her senior year.

She was a Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Champion in high jump this past indoor season, then went on to finish No. 15 in the event at the 1A/2A State Championship Meet. She was Conference Runner-up in high jump for the outdoor season and finished No. 6 at the 1A Midwest Regional Championship.

Utt was a four-time state qualifier in track – twice in indoor and twice in outdoor. She was the first Lion to ever medal at the outdoor track state championship as well as the first to medal at the indoor championship. Utt won bronze in high jump at the 2021 outdoor championship, then replicated this feat at the 2022 indoor championship.

Ava was a four-year member of the volleyball team, and also played softball when Millennium fielded a team.

Utt graduated with a 4.49 GPA, and was a state qualifier for National History Day and Science Olympiad. She was the recipient of the: Kirby McCrary Scholarship, Red Cross Scholarship, Daughters of American Revolution MCA Recognition, Heisman Scholarship, Johnson Controls Foundation Scholarship and Farm Bureau Scholarship.

She was an active member of the National Honor Society, PTK Honor Society and numerous student committees. Utt was president of the Service Club along with the Red Cross blood drive organizer.

Utt volunteered with organizations such as Surry Medical Ministries during her spare time. She is also a member of Covenant Church.

Ava plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and major in chemistry, with a focus in biochemistry.

Millennium’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year was Luke Simpson.

Simpson, who began playing tennis in the third grade, helped found the team at MCA. He played, and started, on the varsity team as an eighth grader. He was the No. 3 seed as an eighth grader, No. 2 as a freshman then took over the No. 1 spot for his final three years.

Simpson and a teammate also served as player-coaches this past season.

Luke was recognized as Millennium’s Most Outstanding Player as a sophomore, junior and senior, and was named Most Improved Player as a junior. He was awarded All-Conference Honors his junior year and was an All-Conference Honorable Mention his senior year.

Simpson graduated from Millenium summa cum laude. He was a member of the National Honor Society and placed second in the 2022 National History Day Regionals Competition.

Simpson held an office in student government each year of high school. He was elected: Class Secretary his freshman year, Class President his sophomore and junior years, then Student Body President his senior year.

He is an active member of Covenant Church Youth Group.

Luke plans to attend Montreat College. He was accepted into the school’s Honors College and won the Finley Anderson Honors Scholarship.

Simpson will also continue his tennis career at Montreat. He plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy after obtaining his exercise science degree at Montreat.

