East Surry’s Vaden finishes State Runner-up in discus

East Surry’s Isaac Vaden releases the discus during Saturday’s 2A State Championship Meet. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry junior Isaac Vaden is pictured on the podium with his silver medal in discus throw.

East Surry’s Faith Braithwaite runs her leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay.

East Surry’s Izzy Cline runs her leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay.

East Surry’s Brycen Banks runs her leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay.

East Surry’s Kelis Brown runs her leg of the girls 4x200-meter relay.

Isaac Vaden launches the shot for his first attempt of the finals.

GREENSBORO — East Surry’s Isaac Vaden finished State Runner-up in boys discus throw at the 2023 2A Track & Field State Championship Meet.

Vaden, a junior, competed at states for the third time. He finished No. 15 of 16 competitors in discus as part of the 2021 1A State Championship with a mark of 95-01 feet, then made a huge jump in 2022 to win the 2A Discus State Championship.

He won last year’s 2A Discus Title with a throw of 145-01, a mark that won by nearly eight feet. This made Vaden East Surry’s first male state champion in outdoor track.

Vaden came into this year’s championship seeded second with a distance of 154-11 – more than nine feet better than his championship mark. However, the top seed in the event was Junior Payton-Kimble of Northeastern at 180-05.

Payton-Kimble fell well short of his qualifying mark with a championship throw of 169-08, but he still won the championship by more than 22 feet. Vaden took second at 147-03.

Vaden also competed in shot put where he finished fifth at 48-08.50

East Surry was also represented by a girls 4×200-meter relay team of Faith Braithwaite, Izzy Cline, Brycen Banks and Kelis Brown.

Braithwaite was the only Cardinal on the relay team with state championship experience as the remaining three were freshmen. She previously competed in the 2021 1A State Meet in both the 100 meters and 4×100 relay.

This year’s Cardinals finished 11th with a time of 1:51.11.