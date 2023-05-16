BREAKING: East Surry wins 2A State Championship, Badgett wins individual title

May 16, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Cardinal Athletics

FOXFIRE — East Surry captured the 2A Golf State Championship on May 16.

The Cardinals finished 12-over par as a team, which was 42 strokes better than the second place team. Pennson Badgett, Anderson Badgett, Connor Key and Jace Goldbach combined for East Surry’s final team score of 588.

The second place team, Seaforth, finished with a score of 606 (+30).

East Surry freshman Pennson Badgett won the Individual 2A State Championship with a 36-hole total of 140 (-4). Cardinal senior and Pfeiffer University-commit Connor Key tied for 2A State Runner-up at 141 (-3).

Stay tuned to mtairynews.com/sports for a full story on East Surry’s championship victory