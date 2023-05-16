East Surry leading at state championship, Mount Airy fourth

May 15, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>East Surry’s Pennson Badgett tees off during a match at Mount Airy Country Club earlier this season.</p> <p>East Surry’s Pennson Badgett tees off during a match at Mount Airy Country Club earlier this season.</p>

East Surry’s Pennson Badgett tees off during a match at Mount Airy Country Club earlier this season.

East Surry’s Pennson Badgett tees off during a match at Mount Airy Country Club earlier this season.

Local golfers completed the first half of their respective state championships on May 15.

East Surry and North Surry have golfers competing in the 2A State Championship held at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, with East competing as a team, while Mount Airy is competing as a team in the 1A State Championship held at Pinehurst No. 6.

East Surry, the defending 2A State Champions, currently hold the division’s top spot through the first 18 holes. The Cardinals quartet of Connor Key, Pennson Badgett, Anderson Badgett and Jace Goldbach combined for a score of 289 strokes, or one-over par.

The current second place team is Pine Lake Prep at 313 (+25), followed by Seaforth at 314 (+26) and Bandys at 316 (+28).

Key leads the 84 golfers in the 2A division with a score of 66 (-6). Pennson Badgett is second on the team and tied for third overall at 69 (-3), followed by Anderson Badgett and Goldbach tied for 18th at 77 (+5).

North Surry’s Brody York is competing as an individual and has a score of 81 (+9) through the first day of competition. York is currently tied for 37th.

Mount Airy sits in fourth place in the 1A Championship.

The Granite Bears have a team score of 344 strokes (+56) through 18 holes of play. Mitchell holds the top spot at 314 (+26), followed by South Stanly at 324 (+36) and Cherryville at 323 (+45).

Brandon Bowman leads Mount Airy with a score of 81 (+9) and is tied for 14th overall. Chapman Utt is second on the team and tied for 29th with a score of 85 (+13), followed by Avery Poindexter and Shockley Hiatt tied for 38th with a score of 89 (+17).

Play will resume on May 16.