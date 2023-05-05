Golden Eagles honor softball senior

<p>Surry Central senior Erica Coe is chauffeured onto the softball field by Danny McCraw.</p> <p>Angela Schendel | Special to the News</p>

DOBSON — Surry Central recognized its lone softball senior prior to an April 29 home game against Forbush.

The Golden Eagles honored Erica Coe, who rolled into Saturday’s game in style on a black-and-gold golf cart.

The game itself, which served as the regular season finale for both Central and Forbush, was a reschedule due to bad weather earlier in the week.

Forbush, who won the first meeting between the teams 11-1 on March 24, held a 2-1 lead through four innings of play. Layla Wall scored Central’s run in the bottom of the fourth.

The visiting Falcons then added four runs on four hits in the top of the fifth. Central’s AvaReece Branch was walked in the sixth inning and scored after Wall and Kylee Schendel each hit doubles, but the other two Eagles were left on base after a strikeout.

Forbush held on to win the game 6-2.

Surry Central got one day of rest before playing in the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament. The Golden Eagles were the tournament’s No. 5 seed and traveled to No. 4 North Wilkes on May 1. North Wilkes won both regular season meetings between the teams: 11-1 on March 14, and 9-6 on April 26.

The tournament quarterfinals took place less than a week after North Wilkes and Surry Central’s second meeting, but the result was drastically different. This time it was Surry Central taking the win in dominant fashion, winning 17-7.

Coe, Branch, Cameron Cruise and Mallie Southern each scored in the first three innings as Central went up 4-0. North Wilkes scored its first run in the top of the fourth, but a 3-run home run from Schendel – her first of two in the game – increased the lead to 7-1.

Surry Central went scoreless in the first inning of the quarterfinal, then scored at least two runs in each of the next five innings. This included 10 runs across just the fifth and sixth innings.

The Golden Eagles faced the FH2A’s No. 1-ranked team, and one of the top-ranked teams in the state, in the semifinals: undefeated West Wilkes. Central held West Wilkes to just one run through the first five innings before falling 2-0.

Surry Central joined Forbush as the only teams this season to hold West Wilkes to two runs or fewer.

