Granite Bears honor lone baseball senior

May 1, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy honored its lone member of the Class of 2023 prior to its final home game of the regular season.

A 12-2 victory on Senior Night helped Mount Airy close the season with a trio of consecutive wins, as well as five wins in their past six games – both feats accomplished for the first time this season.

Helping lead the young Granite Bears squad is Ashton Gwyn. Gwyn is Mount Airy’s only senior on a team with 10 juniors, four sophomores and a freshman.

Gwyn earned the win on the mound in Mount Airy’s 12-2 home win on April 25. The senior threw all 5.0 innings while throwing four strikeouts, three walks, and allowing two runs on four hits.

Mount Airy scored its 12 runs – two of which were scored by Gwyn – on seven hits. Cameryn Wilson led the Bears with three hits, followed by four Bears with one hit each: Landon Gallimore, Carson Webb, Landon Cox and Kamden Hawks.

Wilson and Hawks each hit a double in the win.

Mount Airy closed the regular season the following night with another 10-run win over Alleghany. Brison George, Ian Gallimore and Landon Cox combined to throw seven strikeouts in the five-inning game.

George threw four strikeouts, walked two batters and allowed two hits in 3.0 innings. Gallimore threw one strikeout in 1.0 innings, and Cox threw two strikeouts and a walk in 1.0 innings.

Wilson, Cox and Landon Gallimore each recorded two hits in the season finale, while four Bears each recorded one hit: George, Gwyn, Hawks and Ian Gallimore. Wilson and Ian Gallimore each hit a double in the victory.

Mount Airy sits at 13-11 overall and 8-4 in the Northwest 1A Conference. The Granite Bears will finish either second or third in the conference, but await the final game of the regular season between North Stokes and South Stokes.

The NW1A Tournament semifinals and finals will be held the week of May 1-5 at Mount Airy High School.