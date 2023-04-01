Elkin wins top-seeded matchup against Mount Airy

March 31, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Granite Bear No. 1 seed Georgie Kriek chases down a forehand against Elkin.

<p>Mount Airy’s Kannon Strickland attempts a slam in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Carson Hill serves in the No. 2 singles match against Elkin.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s No. 5 seed Kieran Slate chases down a slice and just barely hits a return before the second bounce.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Connor Sechrist lines up to hit a forehand in the No. 6 singles match against Elkin.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s John Juno serves in the No. 5 singles match against Elkin.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Two powerhouses met on the tennis court on March 30.

Mount Airy and Elkin met in their first of two Northwest 1A Conference meetings with much more than bragging rights on the line. Mount Airy came into the match ranked No. 1 in the State in 1A by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association Week Four Poll, while Elkin entered the match ranked third.

Both sides were undefeated heading into the March 30 clash.

Most of the nine individual matches were close, with two singles bouts going to third-set tiebreakers and only one set was decided by a 6-0 score. In the end, Elkin took the advantage in all nine contests to defeat the top-ranked Bears 9-0.

Elkin also defeated No. 2 Bishop 9-0 earlier in the week.

The loss is Mount Airy’s first in conference play since April 2021.

Four of the six singles matches on Thursday were decided in straight sets. The No. 3 and No. 4 matches were the first to conclude; Elkin’s Aiden Ballard topped Kannon Strickland 6-1, 6-3 on court three, and Luke McComb defeated John Juno 6-2, 6-0 on court four.

Connor Ballard put the Buckin’ Elks up 3-0 in the match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Carson Hill in No. 2 singles, then Cole Macemore increased that lead to four with a 6-4, 6-4 win in No. 6 singles.

Tim Stevens and Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate stayed neck and neck on court five. Slate rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to tie things at 5-5, but Stevens won the next two games to take the set. Stevens carried his momentum into the second set and took an early lead, but Slate came back this time and won 6-4.

The pair went to a third-set tiebreaker that also went down to the wire, with Stevens taking the win 13-11.

Another nail-biter occurred on court one between two returning All-State players. Elkin’s Owen Jennings won the match’s first set 6-4, then Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek won the second set 7-6 after taking the set tiebreaker 7-5. The pair then went to a third-set tiebreaker that Jennings won 10-4.

Kriek did not compete in doubles, causing Mount Airy to shift everyone up a spot.

Jennings and McComb defeated Hill and Strickland 8-4 in No. 1 doubles, the Ballards beat Juno and Sechrist 8-4 in No. 2 doubles, and Stevens and Macemore topped Slate and Jared Pinto 8-5 in No. 3 doubles.

Match results

Singles

1. Owen Jennings (Elk) def. Georgie Kriek 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 1-0 (10-4)

2. Connor Ballard (Elk) def. Carson Hill 6-1, 6-2

3. Aidan Ballard (Elk) def. Kannon Strickland 6-1, 6-3

4. Luke McComb (Elk) def. John Juno 6-2, 6-0

5. Tim Stevens (Elk) def. Kieran Slate 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (13-11)

6. Cole Macemore (Elk) def. Connor Sechrist 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

1. Jennings/McComb (Elk) def. Hill/Strickland 8-4

2. Ballard/Ballard (Elk) def. Juno/Sechrist 8-4

3. Stevens/Macemore (Elk) def. Slate/Jared Pinto 8-5

NW1A Conference Standings as of March 31 (conference record listed first, then overall record)

1. Elkin 4-0, 9-0

T-2. Mount Airy 2-1, 9-1

T-2. Alleghany 2-1, 4-1

4. East Wilkes 3-2, 7-4

5. South Stokes 1-3, 1-6

6. Starmount 0-5, 0-9

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports