Cardinals down Falcons in FH2A opener

East Surry’s Folger Boaz threw 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in a 9-2 victory over Forbush.

A single from East Surry leadoff Caden Lasley set up the Cardinals' first run in a 9-2 victory on March 15.

East Surry's Luke Brown looks to avoid a tag as he slides into second base.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A pitching duel morphed into a lopsided affair as East Surry topped Forbush 9-2 in its Foothills 2A Conference opener.

The Cardinals and Falcons combined for 23 strikeouts, with the Cards throwing 12 and the Falcons 11. The teams only had one hit each through the top of the fourth inning, then East piled three hits on top of four walks thrown in the bottom of the fourth to build its lead to 7-0.

The Falcons took advantage of two walks and a Cardinal fielding error to score twice in the top of the fifth, but the Cards held the visitors scoreless in the final two innings while adding two more to their own total.

Folger Boaz earned the win on the mound for East Surry. The senior threw 11 strikeouts, walked four batters and gave up one hit. Luke Bruner pitched the final 1.1 innings for East, adding one strikeout and one walk.

Three Falcons split pitching duties. Riley Campbell threw seven strikeouts and seven walks in 3.0 innings, also allowing four runs on two hits. Holden Moxley pitched .2 innings and threw one strikeout, two walks, and allowed three runs on two hits.

Jacob Boyles threw the final 2.0 innings for Forbush, striking out three batters and walking one while allowing two runs on three hits.

The Falcons’ only hit of the night occurred in the top of the first when No. 2 batter Colton Moxley recorded a single. The sophomore never made it to second, though, thanks to a fielder’s choice. Holden Moxley was the only other Forbush player to get on base in the first four innings, and he too was halted at first after being walked.

East, now 5-1 on the season after winning four straight, scored its initial run in the bottom of the first. Leadoff Caden Lasley singled to start the game, then the junior was joined by Boaz and Brett Clayton after the pair were walked. Jaxon Bottoms was then walked with two outs to bring Lasley home.

East Surry took advantage of more bases on balls in the fourth as its lead grew. Four Cardinals were walked in the inning: Lasley, Will Jones, Gabriel Harpe and Matthew Keener. Clayton, Stevie Keener and Luke Brown each added singles in the fourth inning, and Bottoms recorded another RBI when he grounded out.

Forbush (3-3) looked to mount a comeback in the top of the fifth after two of its first three batters were walked, those being Aaron Hutchens and Holden Moxley. East put two outs on the board with a pair of Boaz strikeouts, but the Cards committed a fielding error on a Gavin Maines hit to the outfield to bring the runners home.

The Falcons had a chance to chip away even more at East’s lead in the top of the sixth. Nick Weisner was walked and made it all the way to third, but the inning ended before he could score.

East Surry matched Forbush’s two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Matthew Keener was walked, then Boaz hit a single that moved his teammate to third. Forbush committed an error trying to pick Boaz off, which allowed Matthew to score run No. 8.

A ground out from Clayton moved Boaz to third, then East scored its ninth run when Bottoms hit an RBI single.

Forbush went three-up, three-down in the top of the seventh with three ground outs.

Scoring

FB – 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0 = 2

ES – 1, 0, 0, 6, 0, 2, X = 9

