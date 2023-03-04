Bears open season with wins vs. Cards, Raiders

March 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy tennis team poses for a picture after defeating Ronald Reagan High School 7-2 on March 2.

Granite Bear Athletics

Mount Airy started tennis season off strong by defeating two teams from higher divisions, only dropping two individual matches in the process.

Mount Airy opened the season at 2A East Surry on March 1 and won 9-0. The Cardinals put up a fight and only lost three of 12 singles sets 6-0, but the Bears only lost more than three games in a set in one match.

The Bears won all three doubles matches against the Cardinals while losing just seven combined games.

Mount Airy travelled to Pfafftown the following day to take on 4A Reagan, a team that topped fellow 4A teams East Forsyth and Glenn in its first two matches of the season.

The Bears won 4-of-6 singles match and went 1-1 in third-set tiebreakers. Mount Airy went to another tiebreaker in doubles, but won it on the way to sweeping doubles and winning the overall match 7-2.

Results vs. East Surry

Singles

1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Levi Watson 6-0, 6-1

2. Carson Hill (MA) def. Kade Talton 6-3, 6-1

3. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. Colsen Semones 6-3, 6-2

4. John Juno (MA) def. Lupe Chavez 6-4, 6-3

5. Kieran Slate (MA) def. Noah Hopkins 6-1, 6-1

6. Connor Sechrist (MA) def. Hayden Douglas 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Kriek and Juno (MA) def. Watson and Talton 8-3

2. Hill and Strickland (MA) def. Chavez and Hopkins 8-2

3. Slate and Jared Pinto (MA) def. Semones and Tyler Reeves 8-2

Results vs. Reagan

Singles

1. Georgie Kriek (MA) def. Ethan Stuart 6-1, 6-1

2. Carson Hill (MA) def. Nikhil Kriplani 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7)

3. Kannon Strickland (MA) def. William Kelly 7-5, 6-1

4. Bradyn Neal (RR) def. John Juno 6-1, 6-3

5. Kieran Slate (MA) def. Jake Jackson 6-2, 6-0

6. Mark Oliver (RR) def. Connor Sechrist 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6)

Doubles

1. Kriek and Juno (MA) def. Stuart and Kelly 9-8 (7-5)

2. Hill and Strickland (MA) def. Kriplani and Neal 8-2

3. Slate and Pinto (MA) def. Jackson and Oliver 8-3

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports