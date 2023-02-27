Good inducted into N.C. Tennis Hall of Fame

February 27, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Owen Good Special to the Elkin Tribune

Evelyn Good, left, and Rebel Good are pictured at the North Carolina Tennis Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Pinehurst on Jan. 28.

Submitted Photo

”The North Carolina Tennis Foundation is proud to honor Rebel Good by induction into the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame in 2023, for the excellence of his activities in and connected with North Carolina Tennis which have brought substantial recognition and esteem to himself and to the state.”

Rebel Good, an Elkin resident since 1970, best known as the publisher of The Tribune from 1978 to 2007, was inducted into the North Carolina Tennis Association’s Hall of Fame on Jan. 28 at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

The honor recognizes Good’s career as a tennis umpire, as well as his longtime editorship of the United States Tennis Association’s rulebook and manuals for officials, and the “Court of Appeals” column in Tennis magazine.

Good, 73, began his officiating career in 1985 when the USTA relocated a low-level professional tournament to Elkin and its newly created hard courts at Elkin Municipal Park. At the time, Elkin was the smallest town in the United States to host a USTA event. It needed officials, however, and Good, then the 36-year-old publisher of The Tribune, signed up to help.

From there he embarked upon a nearly 40-year career that included assignments at the United States Open, annually, over five decades; two Olympics (Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996); the top events of the Women’s Tennis Association and the Association of Tennis Professionals, in the United States; as well as the administration of collegiate tennis championships for the West Coast Conference, the Southern Conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Good, who was also named to the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, was inducted to the N.C. Tennis Hall of Fame along with three others: Jeff Joyce of Asheville, a longtime organizer, promoter, and advocate for the sport throughout the state; Cliff Skakle, a former tennis professional and four-time ACC champion for North Carolina under his father, Don Skakle (also an N.C. Tennis Hall of Fame member); and Sam Paul, the current head coach of the UNC men’s tennis team and the winningest tennis coach in the ACC.

There are now 111 members of the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame, which is located at the Harold T. and Mildred Southern Tennis Center, 2708 Henry Street, in Greensboro.