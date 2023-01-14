North Surry rises to the occasion vs. Central

January 13, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0

Hounds defeat Eagles 97-70

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Jackson Smith (11) boxes out Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) after a missed free throw from Central’s Tripp McMillen (2)

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) blocks a 3-point attempt of Ayden Wilmoth (1).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) blocks a 3-point attempt of Ayden Wilmoth (1).

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Tripp McMillen (2) fades away to get a shot off over North Surry’s Fisher Leftwich (20).</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Tripp McMillen (2) fades away to get a shot off over North Surry’s Fisher Leftwich (20).

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s James McCreary (15) finishes off a layup during the third quarter.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s James McCreary (15) finishes off a layup during the third quarter.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) scores in the low post for Golden Eagles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) scores in the low post for Golden Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Isaac Johnson (5) launches a 3-point attempt for the Greyhounds.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Isaac Johnson (5) launches a 3-point attempt for the Greyhounds.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — The date was Friday the 13th, but the most unstoppable force around wasn’t Jason Voorhees terrorizing the campers at Crystal Lake.

Instead, that honor went to a North Surry squad that went wire-to-wire in a top-5 matchup against Surry Central.

The No. 1-ranked Greyhounds defeated the No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles 97-70 in front of a sold out crowd. North Surry, now 16-1 overall and 6-0 in conference, takes sole possession of the Foothills 2A Conference’s top spot, while Central drops just its second game of the season and its first in league play.

Back in February, Central came within a point of being of the only FH2A team to defeat North during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles led 63-61 with less than five seconds to play in that game, but a personal foul and technical foul issued to Central gave the Hounds four free throws with 1.7 seconds on the clock. North hit three of those free throws and won the game 64-63.

Instead of getting redemption in the game the they circled on the schedule at the beginning of the season, the No. 3-ranked Eagles (12-2, 5-1 FH2A) faced a fired up Greyhound squad that put up its highest point total of the season. North Surry’s three leading scorers – the senior trio of James McCreary, Kolby Watson and Jahreece Lynch – combined to outscore Surry Central 76-70.

Lynch became the first Surry County boys basketball player in recent memory to record a triple-double by finishing with 24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals, four assists and a block. No such performances have been documented in the News since at least 2014.

McCreary’s 31-point performance marks his third game of at least 30 this season and his first of 2023. The senior shot 5-of-9 (56%) from 3-point land while also recording six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Watson notches his third game of at least 20 this season with 21 points. He set a season-high of 23 just two days prior in an 80-72 victory over one of the top-ranked 1A teams, Bishop McGuinness.

Surry Central spread its scoring around with five players finishing in double figures. Tripp McMillen led the way with 21 points, followed by Mason Jewell with 13 points – coming off 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from beyond the arc – Josh Pardue and Jacob Mitchell with 11 each, and Ayden Wilmoth with 10.

Pardue had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, nine of which came off the offensive glass, while also blocking two shots. Mitchell fell one rebound shy of a double-double.

North never trailed in Friday’s game. Watson gave North the lead with a layup 23 seconds into the first quarter, and this was the start of a 7-0 run for the Greyhounds. McMillen scored Central’s first four points, then Pardue put up the next five as the lead was cut to one possession at 12-9.

Triples from Lynch and Kam McKnight nearly put the Greyhounds up by 10 at the end of the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Jewell and Pardue capped the lead at eight if only temporarily.

North started the second quarter with another strong run, scoring eight of the first nine points in the period. The lead grew to 34-18 at one point when Central began taking multiple trips to the free throw line due to the bonus. The Eagles only had three field goals in the second quarter, but attempted 14 foul shots.

Surry Central went 13-of-20 (65%) from the line on Friday, and North finished 11-of-18 (61%).

Despite entering the bonus in the first quarter, the Eagles foul shooting couldn’t keep them step for step with the explosive Hounds. North was up 40-26 when the Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter, going up 50-29 at the half after three late points for the Eagles.

North Surry only outscored Surry Central by six points in the second half, but the damage had already been done. The Hounds’ lead never dipped below 19 points for the rest of the game, and grew to as many as 29 at one point in the fourth quarter.

North Surry’s defense played a big part in the victory. The Greyhounds grabbed 17 steals, led by Lynch’s 11, while Central only had six as a team.

Pardue and Mitchell helped even out the rebounding margin with 23 of the Eagles’ 35 boards, but North held a slim 36-35 advantage there as well. Lynch’s 12 rebounds led the Hounds, followed by nine from Cam Taylor, six from McCreary, five from Jackson Smith, and four combined from Watson, Makiyon Woodbury and Zeke Moore.

Scoring

North Surry – 22, 28, 18, 29 = 97

Surry Central – 14, 15, 16, 25 = 70

NS: James McCreary 31, Jahreece Lynch 24, Kolby Watson 21, Makiyon Woodbury 6, Kam McKnight 5, Cam Taylor 4, Isaac Johnson 3, Jackson Smith 2, Fisher Leftwich 1

SC: Tripp McMillen 21, Mason Jewell 13, Josh Pardue 11, Jacob Mitchell 11, Ayden Wilmoth 10, Brian Williams 4

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports