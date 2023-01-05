Top-ranked Hounds down Bears 73-50

January 5, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Kolby Watson (2) looks to finish a layup in transition while being defended by Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

James McCreary (15) finds himself wide open after running the floor in transition.

Mount Airy’s Logan Fonville makes a one-handed grab to corral a Granite Bear pass.

Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24) switches to his left hand to score in the paint.

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch finishes off a fast break dunk after making a steal.

Mount Airy’s Tyler Mason (5) shoots a finger roll over North Surry’s Kam McKnight (12).

North Surry had revenge on its mind when hosting Mount Airy on Jan. 3.

The crosstown rivals only faced off once during the 2021-22 season, with the Bears winning that matchup 73-69. This was North Surry’s only home loss of the season as well as the calendar year of 2022. North came into that game riding a 6-game winning streak, then the Hounds won their next nine games to finish 2A West Regional Runners-up.

This year, North Surry took a lead late in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 73-50 win.

The Greyhounds’ 23-point margin of victory was the largest by either team in the rivalry game since 2008 according to MaxPreps; Mount Airy defeated North Surry 71-44 on Nov. 22 of that year.

The Greyhounds (12-1), ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps 2A West Poll, used a number of uninterrupted scoring streaks to build and maintain its lead. North went on a 13-0 run to close the first quarter and open the second, forcing the third and final lead change of the game, then went on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter and finally a 9-0 run in the third quarter.

Mount Airy (2-5) graduated eight seniors from its 2021-22 squad and has worked to find consistency in a season with a delayed start. Despite this, the Granite Bears appeared to be in mid-season form out of the gate as they nearly took a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

Caleb Reid, who had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in the game, grabbed four offensive boards in the first period and turned those into six points. Tyler Mason and Mario Revels each hit 3-pointers in the quarter to help the Bears’ advantage balloon to eight points at 17-9.

North held Mount Airy scoreless in the final 2:17 of the quarter as a part of a 10-0 run. James McCreary, who led the Hounds in scoring with 18 points, had 12 in the first quarter. Fellow Greyhound double-digit scorers Kam McKnight, who finished with 15, and Kolby Watson, who finished with 14, scored on the run to put North up 19-17 after eight minutes of play.

McKnight’s 15 points off the bench helped North outscore Mount Airy 17-0 in bench points.

Jahreece Lynch scored his first of 15 points in the game by nailing a 3-pointer to begin the second quarter. North Surry shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from deep in the first half and 8-of-16 (50%) from beyond the arc for the game.

The Bears stayed within two possessions until the Hounds went on a 12-2 run to close the quarter, then North maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

After making 4-of-9 (44.4%) 3-point attempts in the first half, Mount Airy made just 1-of-12 (8.3%) perimeter shots in the second half.

Mount Airy won the rebounding battle in the game, grabbing 38 total boards and 13 on offense compared to North’s 26 overall and six on offense. However, turnovers proved costly for the Bears as they couldn’t turn those rebounds into points.

North grabbed 11 steals as a team to Mount Airy’s three.

Jackson Smith was North Surry’s leading rebounder with 11 to go with his seven points. Lynch dished out a team-high four assists while recording three steals, and Cam Taylor led the Hounds with two blocks. McCreary also filled the stat sheet for North Surry by tallying five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Revels was Mount Airy’s leading scorer with 14 points. Mason added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, Reid had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards, and Carson Hill came close to a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds. Reid and Hill each had three assists.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 17, 12, 12, 9 = 50

North Surry – 19, 20, 18, 16 = 73

MA: Mario Revels 14, Tyler Mason 12, Caleb Reid 11, Carson Hill 8, Logan Fonville 5

NS: James McCreary 18, Jahreece Lynch 15, Kam McKnight 15, Kolby Watson 14, Jackson Smith 7, Cam Taylor 2, Makiyon Woodbury 2

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports