The Redeem Team

Mount Airy players hoist the 1A West Regional Championship Trophy over their heads in celebration.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy junior Walker Stroup, right, embraces Danny Gallimore following the final whistle in Friday’s game.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
Tyler Mason (5) picks off Draughn’s quarterback one play after Mount Airy committed a turnover.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Granite Bear Deric Dandy (32) latches on to Draughn’s Elijah Tillery’s leg to force the quarterback to throw out-of-bounds.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Cam’Ron Webster (59) wraps up Draughn running back Nigel Dula (5) while Granite Bear teammate Blake Hawks (7) joins in on the tackle.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
Mount Airy quarterback Ian Gallimore (15) leaves a trail of bodies behind him as he picks up a first down.
Zach Colburn | Special to the News
Mount Airy coaches J.K. Adkins and Jordon Tucker hug before going through the handshake line.
Cory Smith | The News
Tyler Mason (5) set a new career-high with 290 yards rushing and five touchdowns against Draughn.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) joins the post game celebration.
Cory Smith | The News
True stars shine brightest on the biggest stages, and that’s exactly what Mount Airy did in Friday’s regional championship.
Behind one of the most dominant rushing performances in Mount Airy football history, the Granite Bears defeated the Draughn Wildcats 35-6 to win the 2022 1A West Regional Championship.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, who wins his first regional championship as a head coach. “I’m so happy for our community and our school. It’s just a great feeling.”
The Granite Bears (14-1) ran all over the visiting Wildcats. Mount Airy finished the night with 516 yards rushing – a historic number for the storied program.
In the past 15 seasons, Mount Airy has rushed for at least 450 yards in a single game on four occasions. According to MaxPreps, the Bears recorded: 467 yards rushing against Chatham Charter on Nov. 14, 2008, 483 yards rushing against Central Academy of Technology and Arts on Nov. 2, 2012, 462 yards rushing against Bishop McGuinness on Oct. 27, 2017, and finally 516 yards rushing against Draughn on Dec. 2, 2022.
Three of those four games occurred in seasons that the Granite Bears reached a state championship. Mount Airy won the subdivided 1A State Championship in 2008, finished runner-up in the 2017 subdivided 1AA State Championship, and will now compete in the 1A State Championship in 2022.
More than half of the Bears’ 516 yards on the ground came from junior Tyler Mason, who ran for a career-high 290 yards while also scoring all five Mount Airy touchdowns. This marks the third game this season that Mason rushed for at least 200 yards and scored five touchdowns, previously doing so against Surry Central and East Wilkes.
According to Mason, the Bears’ offense didn’t do anything different than usual against the Wildcats (13-2).
“Same old Mount Airy game plan; that’s all it was,” Mason said “It was just straight from day one since we played North Surry.”
Staying the course was a theme for the 2022 Granite Bears after their 2021 season ended – in their eyes – prematurely. Mount Airy was one game away from the Regional Final amidst one of the school’s most dominant campaigns, but was upset at home in the fourth round.
The returning players had the same championship aspirations when the 2022 season rolled around, but knew they weren’t going to win a conference, regional or state title in August. Mason called 2022 a “redemption season” and said that the entire team came in focused and ready to put in the work.
Adkins referenced the 2021 loss to Mitchell as a key factor in Mount Airy’s 35-17 win over Eastern Randolph in the fourth round, saying the experience of high-stakes, high-pressure games was crucial to the team’s success. He echoed that sentiment following the Draughn win.
“I think it’s the reason why we are where we are,” Adkins said. “You have to experience pain in order to understand how to get away from it or how to fix it. We learned a lot from that game, it was important in our growth phase.”
Just as the 2021 Mitchell game was a test for Mount Airy’s Granite Wall defense, the Bears knew slowing down Draughn’s dynamic, high-scoring offense would be one of their toughest tests to date. The Wildcats came into the regional final having scored 676 points, which was third in the state at the time behind only Mount Airy (723) and 2A Princeton (690).
The Bears locked down the Cats’ passing offense that averaged 184.1 yards. Junior quarterback Elijah Tillery was held to just 5-of-20 passing for 96 yards and an interception. Tillery had his lowest completion percentage of the season, only his second game of the season throwing for fewer than 130 yards and was picked off for the fifth time.
Defensive ends Cam’Ron Webster and Deric Dandy made sure Tillery never had too much time to throw. The pair, along with linebackers Caleb Reid, Ian Gallimore and Connor Burrell, kept the QB on his toes. Webster, Dandy, D.J. Joyce and Dee Dawkins were all able to get their hands on Tillery, and Dandy even forced the Wildcat to make a throw that warranted an intentional grounding penalty late in the game.
If Tillery was able to get a pass off, Mount Airy’s defensive backs Logan Fonville, Walker Stroup, Mario Revels and Mason were there to provide coverage. Mason even picked the opposing quarterback off in the second quarter.
“We just wanted to apply good pressure,” Adkins said. “We wanted to play up on their receivers, and I don’t think anyone had really done that this year. We felt like we had some guys that could run with those guys, and anytime you can do that you can put on good pressure.
“We knew if we could do that and stop [Nigel] Dula all we had to worry about was the screen game, which their screen game is really good. They got a few off on us. So proud of our defensive effort.”
Dula, a junior running back, averaged more than 150 yards rushing ahead of the regional final and carried 26 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Draughn’s win over No. 2 Andrews. Dula was able to break off big plays with runs of 67, 41 and 26 yards, and also had receptions of 35 and 24 yards, but all of his remaining carries were for five yards or fewer.
Dula carried for 67 yards on Draughn’s first play of the game to put the Wildcats in the red zone, but four plays later the Cats turned the ball over on downs. Draughn had starting field position on Mount Airy’s half of the field twice, and both times the visitors failed to move the chains more than once.
Draughn even started on the Mount Airy 28 late in the third quarter. The Wildcats quickly faced fourth-and-10 before a Tillery pass to Zach Pinkerton put Draughn on the 2-yard line. Dandy took Dula down for a loss on first- and second-and-goal, then Dandy forced intentional grounding which put the Wildcats back on the 20.
Tillery targeted Pinkerton again on fourth down, but this time his pass was broken up by Fonville.
Mason called the Bears “focused” from day one, and that didn’t change even as the lead continued to grow. Mason, as well as fellow juniors Reid and Gallimore, alternated carries throughout the night and never seemed to get rattled even when faced with third or fourth downs.
The Bears converted 6-of-10 third downs and 2-of-3 fourth downs. On nine offensive drives, Mount Airy: scored five times, threw one interception, lost one fumble, punted once and then kneeled down in victory formation for the final drive of the game.
Draughn converted 1-of-8 third downs and 1-of-5 fourth downs. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs four times, punted twice, threw one interception and scored on their final offensive drive.
On the topic of focus, Adkins said he was so dialed in on winning the regional final that he didn’t even know where the 1A State Championship was being held this year until a postgame interview with BSYNC Media’s Brendan Beavers.
“I didn’t allow myself to look,” the coach said.
The 1A West Regional Champions will travel to N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 10, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Mount Airy will take on the 2-time defending state champion Tarboro Vikings (14-1).
“Tarboro is a really good team,” Mason said. “They run that T-set very well. We just gotta come in prepared to be physical.”
A full preview for the 1A State Championship Game will be featured in an upcoming edition of The News.
Quotes for this article were provided by Brendan Beavers of BSYNC Media.
Scoring
(6) J.C. Draughn – 0, 0, 0, 6 = 6
(4) Mount Airy – 14, 7, 7, 7 = 35
1Q
10:00 MA 7-0 – Tyler Mason 83-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
6:01 MA 14-0 – Tyler Mason 16-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
5:39 MA 21-0 – Tyler Mason 13-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
3:35 MA 28-0 – Tyler Mason 86-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
4Q
6:50 MA 35-0 – Tyler Mason 16-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3:38 MA 35-6 – Nigel Dula 24-yard TD reception on Elijah Tillery pass, PAT no good
Offensive Stats
Mount Airy
TEAM
12 yards passing on three completions, one interception
516 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 45 carries, one fumble
528 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Ian Gallimore 3-of-9 for 12 yards, one interception
Receiving: Logan Fonville one reception for 9 yards; Mario Revels one reception for 5 yards; Tyler Mason one reception for -2 yards
Rushing: Tyler Mason 17 carries for 290 yards, five touchdowns; Ian Gallimore 11 carries for 97 yards, one fumble; Caleb Reid 12 carries for 68 yards; Taeshon Martin two carries for 54 yards; Mario Revels one carry for 5 yards; Landon Gallimore two carries for 2 yards; Traven Thompson one carry for zero yards
Kicking: Walker Stroup 5-of-5 PATs
Draughn
TEAM
96 yards passing and one touchdown on five completions, one interception
144 yards rushing on 24 carries
240 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Elijah Tillery 5-of-20 for 96 yards, one interception
Receiving: Nigel Dula three receptions for 56 yards, one touchdown; Zach Pinkerton two receptions for 40 yards
Rushing: Nigel Dula 17 carries for 141 yards; Justice Cunningham two carries for 4 yards; Elijah Tillery five carries for -1 yard
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports