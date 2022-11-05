Granite Bears rock solid in playoff win

Granite Bear Cash Hemric (82) hauls in a pass from quarterback Landon Gallimore.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (25) charges into the end zone to score his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Cory Smith | The News
Mario Revels (3) uses blocking from his Granite Bear teammates to find an opening on a punt return.
Cory Smith | The News
Traven Thompson (8) drags North Stokes’ Kevin Farmer down behind the line of scrimmage.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins, left, high fives Third Floyd as the freshman leaves the field.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy bulldozed North Stokes 72-0 on Friday to advance in the 1A State Playoffs.
The No. 4-seeded Granite Bears were rock solid across the board against the No. 29-seeded Vikings. Mount Airy’s offense accounted for more than 300 total yards and six touchdowns, while the defense scored twice on pick-6’s, forced a safety and held North Stokes to -25 total yards.
The Bears rounded out their 10 touchdowns by returning a pair of punts to the end zone.
The Nov. 4 win is one for the books as Mount Airy, now 10-1 on the season, scored its eighth-most points in a single game while surpassing the 70-point mark for the 11th time in history according to Bears sports historian Doug McDaniel. The win was also Mount Airy’s fifth time scoring at least 70 points in a shutout.
The shutout is Mount Airy’s fifth of the season and fourth in its past four games. The Granite City boys have outscored their past four opponents 255-0 and haven’t been scored on since Sept. 29.
Mount Airy’s defense helped set the team up with excellent field position on every drive. The Granite Bears didn’t surrender a single first down against the Vikings (1-10) and also didn’t have any defensive penalties. North Stokes ran the ball 24 times and only gained positive yardage on four carries.
Some of the players to record tackles for a loss for Mount Airy were: Caleb Reid, Cam’Ron Webster, Jonah Bilyeu, Landon Cox, Caden Joyce, Traven Thompson and Avery Poindexter.
Mount Airy’s Mario Revels and Logan Fonville each returned interceptions for a touchdown, while Revels and Tyler Mason each returned punts for a touchdown.
The Bears’ offense operated smoothly as the team went for 337 yards. Seven players recorded at least one carry as Mount Airy rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns on just 16 carries (17.4 yards per carry).
Reid was Mount Airy’s leading rusher with three carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Nas Lemon and Taeshon Martin each had four carries, while Landon Gallimore had two and Mason, Thompson and D.J. Joyce each had one. Martin, Thompson and Joyce each had a rushing touchdown.
Ian and Landon Gallimore combined to throw for 58 yards and one touchdown. Ian went 2-of-3 for 41 yards and a touchdown, with both his completions going to Fonville, and Landon was 1-of-2 for 17 yards. Landon’s completion was caught by Cash Hemric.
Mount Airy will host No. 13 North Rowan (7-4) in the second round. North Rowan defeated No. 20 Carver (3-8) by a score of 49-6 in the opening round of the playoffs. The Cavaliers finished second among 1A teams in a 1A/2A split conference, with Thomasville (10-1) being the only 1A team to defeat them.
The winner of Mount Airy-North Rowan will play the winner of No. 5 Christ the King Catholic High School (9-2) and No. 12 Hayesville (6-5).
Scoring
(29) North Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
(4) Mount Airy – 30, 28, 0, 14 = 72
1Q
10:07 MAHS 7-0 – Tyler Mason 47-yard punt return for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT
7:54 MAHS 9-0 – Safety, North Stokes hike out of the end zone attempting to punt
7:37 MAHS 16-0 – Caleb Reid 47-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
4:08 MAHS 23-0 – Logan Fonville 14-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Walker Stroup PAT
2:31 MAHS 30-0 – Mario Revels 43-yard punt return for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
11:27 MAHS 37-0 – Caleb Reid 5-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
9:34 MAHS 44-0 – Logan Fonville interception of Jamison Wood returned 24 yards for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT
8:11 MAHS 51-0 – Mario Revels interception of Jamison Wood returned 22 yards for a TD, Walker Stroup PAT
1:34 MAHS 58-0 – Taeshon Martin 6-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT
3Q
No scoring
4Q
9:46 MAHS 65-0 – D.J. Joyce 42-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT
2:41 MAHS 72-0 – Traven Thompson 56-yard TD run, Anthony Valadez PAT
Offensive Stats
North Stokes
TEAM
4 yards passing on one completions
-30 yards rushing on 24 carries
-26 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Jamison Wood 1-of-8 for 4 yards, two interceptions
Receiving: Amos Stanbery one reception for 4 yards
Rushing: Amos Stanbery four carries for -3 yards; Jamison Wood six carries for -8 yards; Kevin Farmer 14 carries for -19 yards
Kicking: n/a
Mount Airy
TEAM
58 yards passing and one touchdown on three completions
279 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 16 carries
337 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Ian Gallimore 2-of-3 for 41 yards, one touchdown; Landon Gallimore 1-of-2 for 17 yards
Receiving: Logan Fonville two receptions for 41 yards; Cash Hemric one reception for 17 yards
Rushing: Caleb Reid three carries for 62 yards, two touchdowns; Traven Thompson one carry for 56 yards, one touchdown; Nas Lemon four carries for 48 yards; D.J. Joyce one carry for 42 yards, one touchdown; Landon Gallimore two carries for 27 yards; Tyler Mason one carry for 23 yards; Taeshon Martin four carries for 21 yards, one touchdown
Kicking: Walker Stroup 7-of-7 PATs, 0-of-1 field goals (43 yards); Anthony Valadez 3-of-3 PATs
