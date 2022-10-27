Bears sweep Wilkes Cards

October 27, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Audrey Marion volleys in the No. 4 singles match.

<p>Granite Bear Kancie Tate returns a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.</p>

Granite Bear Kancie Tate returns a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.

<p>Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser serves in the No. 5 singles match.</p>

Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser serves in the No. 5 singles match.

<p>Carrie Marion serves in the No. 1 singles match of Mount Airy’s playoff match against East Wilkes.</p>

Carrie Marion serves in the No. 1 singles match of Mount Airy’s playoff match against East Wilkes.

The defending 1A Dual Team State Champions moved one step closer to a repeat by defeating East Wilkes in the Sweet 16.

The top-seeded Granite Bears ran into East Wilkes for the third time this season on Oct. 25. Even though the Cardinals were ranked No. 4 in the entire state by the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association, East Wilkes was given the No. 8 seed in the 1A West since they did not win their conference. East (12-4) finished second after losing to Mount Airy 8-1 and 9-0 during the regular season.

Mount Airy (18-1) continued its dominance over East Wilkes with a 6-0 sweep to advance to the Elite Eight.

Mount Airy won five of six singles matches in straight sets, with only the No. 3 singles match needing a tiebreaker to be decided. Granite Bear senior Kancie Tate won the opening set over Hallie Younger 6-1, then Younger took the second set 6-2.

Tate won the third-set tiebreaker 10-7 to improve to 19-0 in singles this season.

The No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches went heavily in the Bears’ favor. Senior Charlotte Hauser defeated East Wilkes’ Salem Sparks 6-0, 6-0 on court No. 5, and freshman Audrey Brown beat Valerie Schubart 6-1, 6-0 on court No. 6.

Mount Airy junior Ella Brant and East Wilkes’ Savannah Sparks split regular season meetings. Sparks won the first matchup between the No. 2 singles players as part of a marathon match, with set scores of: 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (13-11). Brant fired back with a 6-1, 7-5 win in the rematch, then won the rubber match on Tuesday 7-5, 6-0.

Finally, the Marion sisters – Audrey and Carrie – picked up wins for the Bears in No. 1 and No. 4 singles. Carrie, a sophomore, defeated Ava Darnell 6-3, 6-4 in the top spot, and Audrey, a senior, defeated Salem Emily Spicer 6-4, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.

Mount Airy is the only traditional 1A public school left in the 1A West and one of just two such schools left in the tournament.

The Bears will host No. 4 Highland Tech (12-3) in the Elite Eight. Highland defeated No. 13 Piedmont Community Charter (3-8) 6-0 in the opening round, then beat Elkin (7-8) 5-1 in the second round.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports