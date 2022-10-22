Greyhounds rebound with 37-14 win over Central

Golden Eagle Kyle Inman (4) hauls in an 18-yard pass from Lucas Johnson to move the chains. Cory Smith | The News Owen McMillian (13) uses blocking from North Surry teammate Zabian Galloway (8) to find the end zone after making an interception. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central sophomore Allen Huffman (32) recorded new career highs in Friday’s game against North Surry with 17 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Cory Smith | The News Greyhound freshman Fisher Leftwich (1) makes a reception over Surry Central’s Cole Snow (7). Cory Smith | The News Surry Central senior Graden Spurlin (77) drags North Surry’s Malachi Powers back behind the line of scrimmage. Cory Smith | The News Greyhound sophomore Kam McKnight throws one of his 18 completions against Surry Central. McKnight threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in just his second varsity start. Cory Smith | The News Eagles quarterback Mason Jewell (16) attempts a first-quarter pass. Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — North Surry turned defense into offense Friday night to defeat Surry Central 37-14.

After struggling to force turnovers for most of the 2022 season, the Greyhound defense made five takeaways against the Golden Eagles. Two of the turnovers – a strip by Jahreece Lynch and an Owen McMillen interception – were returned for touchdowns, while two of the remaining three turnovers set up scoring drives for the Hounds: fumble recoveries from Malachi Powers and Wesley Atkins.

North Surry’s fifth and final turnover was a fumble recovery by Jaxon Ramos in the fourth quarter.

The win marks North Surry’s second victory of the season and the team’s first in the Foothills 2A Conference.

“I feel good. It’s been too long,” said North Surry coach Jackson Smith. “When you’ve got a group of kids that come ready to work every week, no matter what the circumstance, it’s truly a blessing. I’m glad we could get these seniors a win, and I’m looking forward to trying to do it again next week.”

The win over Surry Central was far and away North Surry’s strongest defensive performance of the year. The Hounds gave up more than 40 points per game heading into the Central game, but Smith said he knew a breakthrough was imminent.

“We’ve told the defense that ‘You keep coming in and working to be ready to grow and eventually we’re going to put it together and it’s going to be good,’” Smith said. “A lot of credit goes to my defensive staff because they haven’t let up. They haven’t let the past couple of games deter their work ethic. Coach Daniel Draughn came up with a great gameplan this week, and the rest of the defensive staff came in ready to execute it.”

The situation wasn’t ideal for North Surry (2-7, 1-4 FH2A) coming into the Oct. 21 conference clash. The Greyhounds had lost five straight, including a 1-point loss and 3-point loss, and were without some of their usual personnel. Sophomore Kam McKnight made just his second varsity start at quarterback, and the Hounds starting running back/linebacker from the past three seasons – Jake Simmons – exited the game in the first quarter.

“It just shows the fight of our program,” Smith said. “Our guys are going to leave their footprint on the legacy of North Surry football as they handle this adversity. That’s a goal as a program that we really try to focus on is how we handle adversity, and we’ve been thrown a lot of it this year. These seniors have stayed tight, they’ve stayed together, they’ve came in and worked every day and I’m so happy we could finally pull one out for them.

“It’s been a hard couple of weeks, so to put it together on every phase of the game tonight and to come out with a win makes all that work worth it.”

The Greyhounds came out swinging and scored twice in the first four minutes of action. The Golden Eagles (2-7, 1-4 FH2A) received the opening kickoff but lost a fumble that was recovered by Powers. The Hounds covered 44 yards in just over two minutes of time, ending their drive with a Simmons 1-yard touchdown rush and a Jimmy Burnett PAT.

Burnett kicked off to Surry Central, and Lynch stripped the ball from the runner before returning it 21 yards to the house.

Central was held scoreless through the first two quarters, going down 25-0 at halftime. The Eagles were able to contain North Surry’s run game, only allowing two runs longer than 3 yards in the first half, but struggled against the pass.

North played to its strengths and McKnight threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-27 completions (66.7%). Lynch and Fisher Leftwich each had 100 yards receiving: Lynch finished with five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown, while Leftwich had eight receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch also took reps at running back after Simmons’ injury and led the team with 65 yards rushing and touchdown on eight carries.

“We’ve really tried to get that ‘next man up’ mentality and it’s good to see it showing,” Smith said. “We did it against Elkin and won that game after Jahreece went out, and we did it tonight with Jake being banged up with an ankle injury. A lot of that goes to the credit of Tanner Hiatt and the offensive staff who, just like defense, adapted to the situation and put people in a position to make plays.

“I’m really proud of Kam McKnight for coming in and just trying to be a sponge and soaking it up while enjoying the moment. He’s shown a lot of great things.”

Despite the flurry and turnovers, a large halftime deficit and the loss of starting quarterback Mason Jewell in the second quarter, Surry Central continued to fight into the second half.

“They didn’t lay down in the second half,” said Surry Central coach Monty Southern. “A lot of things went wrong for us in the first half. I thought they played to the end and did the things they could do. It just wasn’t our night.”

Like North, Central was also short-handed on Friday. Southern spoke with his team prior to the game with hopes of inspiring the available players to step up.

“We had some kids out, but everybody does this time of year,” Southern said. “I told them before the game, ‘Nobody cares. Nobody cares who’s here and who’s not.’ I was just proud that as a group we had some kids that I thought stepped up. And, we had to put some kids in some different roles that they’re not used to being in. They went out there and gave it their all, and they put a score on there pretty late.

“I was proud of their effort, I just wish we could’ve done a little more as a coaching staff to get them prepared.”

Surry Central’s defense did have its bright spots, particularly against the run. The Eagles held the Greyhounds to less than 3 yards per carry (75 yards rushing on 27 carries) in the game, and Central held North to no gain or a loss of yards on 11 of their 25 carries.

The following Eagles had tackles for a loss: Wilmoth, Wall, Mason Cox, Blaise Gwyn, Enoc Lopez and Graden Spurlin.

Against the pass: Wyatt Wall picked off McKnight in the second half, while Clay Whitaker and Ayden Wilmoth each has pass deflections.

Central’s adapted offense started to build momentum in the second half. After posting just 49 yards rushing and no touchdowns on 14 first-half carries, the Eagles rushed 16 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

Sophomore Allen Huffman led the Eagles’ ground game with a career-high 17 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Huffman had five carries of at least 10 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ 211 yards rushing were the second-most of a single game this season.

Scoring

North Surry – 13, 12, 12, 0 = 37

Surry Central – 0, 0, 7, 7 = 14

1Q

8:50 NSHS 0-7 – Jake Simmons 1-yard rushing TD, Jimmy Burnett PAT

8:46 NSHS 0-13 – Jahreece Lynch forced fumble on kickoff returned 21 yards for a touchdown, PAT no good

2Q

5:23 NSHS 0-19 – Jahreece Lynch 1-yard rushing TD, PAT no good

0:07 NSHS 0-25 – Jahreece Lynch 51-yard TD reception on Kam McKnight pass, 2-point conversion no good

3Q

7:06 NSHS 0-31 – Owen McMillian interception returned 33 yards for a touchdown, 2-point conversion no good

5:04 SCHS 7-31 – Allen Huffman 62-yard rushing TD, Chris Nava PAT

0:43 NSHS 7-37 – Fisher Leftwich 13-yard TD reception on Kam McKnight pass, 2-point conversion no good

4Q

1:20 SCHS 14-37 – Allen Huffman 1-yard rushing TD, Chris Nava PAT

Offensive Stats

North Surry

TEAM

326 yards passing and two touchdowns on 18 completions

75 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries

401 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Kam McKnight 18-of-27 for 326 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Receiving: Jahreece Lynch five receptions for 162 yards, one touchdown; Fisher Leftwich eight receptions for 125 yards, one touchdown; Jared Hiatt three receptions for 28 yards; Makiyon Woodbury two receptions for 11 yards

Rushing: Jahreece Lynch eight carries for 65 yards, one touchdown; Malachi Powers seven carries for 11 yards; Jaxon Ramos one carry for 6 yards; Fisher Leftwich five carries for -1 yard; Jake Simmons four carries for -2 yards, one touchdown; Kam McKnight two carries for -4 yards

Kicking: Jimmy Burnett 1-of-3 PATs

Surry Central

TEAM

75 yards passing on four completions

211 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 30 carries

286 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Lucas Johnson 2-of-6 passing for 44 yards, one interception; Mason Jewell 2-of-7 for 31 yards

Receiving: Ayden Wilmoth three receptions for 57 yards, one fumble; Kyle Inman one reception for 18 yards

Rushing: Allen Huffman 17 carries for 168 yards, two touchdowns; Mason Jewell seven carries for 22 yards, one fumble; Ayden Wilmoth two carries for 16 yards; Jesse Jester one carry for 3 yards; Lucas Johnson two carries for 2 yards, one fumble; Wyatt Wall one carry for 0 yards

Kicking: Chris Nava 2-of-2 PATs

