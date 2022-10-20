East tops North in FH2A Title match

East Surry junior Bella Hutchens was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year following Wednesday’s championship match.
North Surry’s Sadie Badgett prepares to attack for the Greyhounds.
East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz (1) sends an attack past North Surry’s Callie Robertson (7).
The Lady Greyhounds celebrate during a second-set comeback.
East Surry’s Kate McCraw (13) sets middle hitter Madeline Dayton (6).
North Surry’s Aniya Joyce (10) uses strong serving to help the Greyhounds overcome a 8-point deficit in the second set.
East Surry’s Khloe Bennett (11) lines up for an attack as the Cardinals’ middle hitter.
North Surry setter Ella Riggs lines up an attack for a Greyhound teammate.
DOBSON — East Surry volleyball captured the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship Wednesday by defeating North Surry 3-1.
After winning the first set handily 25-14, No. 1-seeded East Surry was on track for another big set victory when North Surry caught fire and won 25-23. The Greyhounds trailed by as many as nine points in the second set.
The fired up Greyhounds continued to fight in the third and fourth sets but couldn’t slow the Cardinals down. East Surry took double-digit leads in each of the final two sets before finishing No. 3 North Surry off 25-13 and 25-14.
With the Oct. 19 victory, East Surry wins its ninth consecutive conference tournament championship. The Lady Cardinals won the Northwest 1A Tournament title 2013-2019, no tournament was held in 2020, and East won the FH2A tourney title in 2021 and now 2022.
The FH2A Conference All-Tournament team was named following the championship match: East Surry’s Samarin Kipple, Merry Parker Boaz and Kate McCraw; North Surry’s Reece Niston and Sadie Badgett; Surry Central’s Erica Coe; and North Wilkes’s Ralee Bare.
Kipple was named Most Valuable Player of the conference tournament.
East Surry, which also won the FH2A regular season championship with a 12-0 record, took home the top awards for the 2022 season. Junior Bella Hutchens was named FH2A Player of the Year, and coach Katelyn Markle repeated as FH2A Coach of the Year.
FH2A Tournament
East Surry was the No. 1 seed in the tournament and received a first-round bye. North Wilkes defeated Wilkes Central 3-0 in the 4/5 matchup, then East defeated North Wilkes 3-1 to advance to the championship match.
North Surry won a pair of rubber matches to reach its first conference tournament championship since 2018. The No. 3 Greyhounds (12-12) beat No. 6 Forbush 3-2 in one quarterfinal, and No. 2 Surry Central won a five-setter 3-2 over No. 7 West Wilkes in the other quarterfinal.
North Surry and Surry Central battled in another five-set match in the semifinals. With set scores of 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 18-25 and 15-12, the Greyhounds upset the host Golden Eagles.
Championship Match
East Surry entered the FH2A Championship riding a 14-match winning streak. Since the streak began on Sept. 12, the Lady Cardinals only surrendered two sets: one against North Wilkes in the conference semifinals, and the other in a Sept. 27 match at North Surry.
East Surry gave up the first point of the opening set after committing a service error, but this would be North’s only lead of the set. The Cards went up 10-5 when the Hounds called their first timeout, then led 14-7 at the time of North’s second timeout.
A block from Khloe Bennett gave East Surry its largest lead of the set at 24-12, and a later kill from Boaz ended the set at 25-14.
The Cardinal offense continued to cause all kinds of problems in the second set as East quickly went up 6-2. A kill from Badgett and ace from Aniya Joyce cut the lead to two, but East responded with a 9-2 run.
East led 18-11 before giving the serve away with a service error. Strong serving from Joyce proved troublesome for East Surry, which allowed North to set Zarah Love up for a pair of kills. Joyce also had an ace that led to Markle using her first timeout of the night.
North Surry went point-for-point with East before Shane Slate used his second timeout of the set down 22-19. The Greyhounds came out of the break and started a 4-0 run to take the lead for the first time since 1-0 in the first set. The Cards briefly tied things at 23-23, but an East Surry service error and block from Joyce gave North the win.
Boaz, Madeline Dayton and Maggy Sechrist were East’s top attackers in the first two sets as the team adjusted to playing without one of its usual outside hitters, Mckenzie Davis. Hutchens joined in on the fun in the third set, posting eight kills in the set alone while North Surry had seven kills as a team in the same span.
The junior outside hitter that went on to be named Player of the Year led East to a 14-9 advantage in the third. A Boaz kill then started a 7-0 Cardinal run to go up 21-9, then East finished North off to win 25-13.
Kills from Joyce and Love helped North take a 3-1 lead to start the fourth set, but East turned around and went on a 9-2 run. The Greyhounds kept the Cards from going on any more big runs in the set, but East would score two or three points for every one scored by North.
The Cardinals closed the final set with a few emphatic Hutchens kills to win 25-14.
State Playoffs
Four Foothills 2A Conference teams were selected for the 2A State Playoffs: East Surry, North Wilkes, North Surry and Surry Central.
The first round is set to begin Saturday, Oct. 22. First-round matchups for those teams are listed below:
No. 4 East Surry (21-3) vs. No. 29 Wheatmore (8-14)
No. 25 North Wilkes (14-10) @ No. 8 Mount Pleasant (15-10)
No. 27 North Surry (12-12) @ No. 6 West Stanly (20-6)
No. 31 Surry Central (10-11) @ No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (23-3)
