SCC volleyball, softball earn All-Academic Team Honors

The 2021-22 Surry Community College volleyball team had the highest combined GPA of any volleyball team in Region 10.
SCC Knights Athletics
The 2021-22 Surry Community College softball team was one of two programs at the school to maintain a 3.0 combined GPA, earning it All-Academic Honors by the NJCAA.
CHARLOTTE — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recently announced the 2021-22 Academic Teams of the Year.
Both the Surry Community College softball and volleyball programs received the distinction of All-Academic teams. To earn this recognition, the entire team must maintain a combined grade point average above a 3.0.
Among the 35 total schools in Region 10, Surry is the only one to have multiple teams earn All-Academic accolades along with those teams being ranked nationally in their sport by the NJCAA.
“Our student-athletes proved their commitment to academics while also having incredible success on the court and field,” said Surry athletic director Mark Tucker. “These awards are a direct reflection of the hard work from our student-athletes and our coaches. Surry Community College is fortunate to have student-athletes that strive to pursue their educational goals along with coaches that emphasize academic excellence on a daily basis.”
The Lady Knights volleyball team finished the year with a combined GPA of 3.45, which is the as the top overall volleyball program in Region 10 and No. 35 in the nation. The team finished among more than 180 Region 10 teams, trailing only USC-Sumter’s men’s tennis team (3.52) and Spartanburg-Methodist’s softball team (3.49).
On the court, the Surry Volleyball Team posted a 24-5 record in the fall of 2021. The team captured the Region 10 Western Division Championship while being ranked in the top 20 nationally by the NJCAA.
Team members included: Lyza Addington (West Stokes HS), Skylar Amos (North Stokes HS), Jordyn Coe (Surry Central HS), Colby Crater (Forbush HS), Natalie Eaton (North Surry HS), Emma Freed (Starmount HS), Camilla Garner (SW Guilford HS), Abigail Johnson (Surry Central HS), Kalie Mabe (Mount Airy HS), Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS), Michelle Thao (Foard HS), Elizabeth Tilley (Davie HS) and Abby Walker (West Stokes HS).
The Surry Community softball team posted a 3.13 GPA which ranked third among all Region 10 softball programs. The Lady Knights finished with a 35-11 record while being ranked in the NJCAA national poll during the season.
Team members included: Taylor Allen (Alleghany HS), Chelsey Atkins (Surry Central HS), Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS), Allie Bruner (East Surry HS), Rachel Cooke (Maiden HS), Kelsey Craven (Eastern Randolph HS), Abbigail Draughn (North Surry HS), Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central HS), Kaybree Martin (East Wilkes HS), Alexis Seagle (East Burke HS), Kaylee Snow (Surry Central HS), Kennedy-Grace White (Starmount HS), Lainey Williamson (Reagan HS), Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS) and Haley Wright (North Iredell HS).
Surry was also only one of four Region 10 colleges with multiple teams honored by the NJCAA joining Spartanburg Methodist, Catawba Valley, and USC-Sumter.
“We are incredibly proud of our athletic teams for their academic achievements,” stated Tucker. “Our overall grade point average this past academic year was a combined 3.10 from all of student-athletes. Our coaches are outstanding with putting an emphasis on academic success.”
