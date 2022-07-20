East Surry hosts 7-on-7 vs. Reynolds, North Iredell

July 20, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0

East Surry’s takes the field during a 7-on-7 scrimmage Wednesday. The Cardinals hosted RJ Reynolds and North Iredell inside David H. Diamont Stadium.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Cardinal quarterback Folger Boaz throws to his left.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cardinal quarterback Folger Boaz throws to his left.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Stephen Brantley dusts a pair of North Iredell defenders for a touchdown grab.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Stephen Brantley dusts a pair of North Iredell defenders for a touchdown grab.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lindann Fleming, left, dives as he attempts to break up a North Iredell pass.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lindann Fleming, left, dives as he attempts to break up a North Iredell pass.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Colby Johnson launches a deep ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Colby Johnson launches a deep ball.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Gabriel Harpe makes a catch near the home sideline.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Gabriel Harpe makes a catch near the home sideline.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Ashton Stevens tags an RJ Reynolds receiver to bring the play to an end.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ashton Stevens tags an RJ Reynolds receiver to bring the play to an end.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry coaches Trent Lowman and Austin Fleming talk with Cardinal offense.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry coaches Trent Lowman and Austin Fleming talk with Cardinal offense.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Matthew Keener drops to his knees to make a reception.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Matthew Keener drops to his knees to make a reception.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Levi Surratt swats a North Iredell pass attempt.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Levi Surratt swats a North Iredell pass attempt.

Cory Smith | The News

East Surry welcomed RJ Reynolds and North Iredell to David H. Diamont Stadium on Wednesday for 7-on-7 scrimmages.