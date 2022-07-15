Mount Airy holding youth football camp

July 15, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy football team meets following a 2021 playoff game.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (25) breaks free to run for a first down in a game against East Wilkes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (25) breaks free to run for a first down in a game against East Wilkes.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Tyler Mason (5) scored four touchdowns for Mount Airy in a 55-0 win over Ashe County.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Tyler Mason (5) scored four touchdowns for Mount Airy in a 55-0 win over Ashe County.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy High School will host the Junior Granite Bear Football Camp July 21-22.

Camp will take place at the Wallace Shelton Stadium each evening from 6-8:30 p.m. Cost of registration is $40 if registered before the first day of the camp and $50 for same-day registration.

Registration forms can be found at bit.ly/3O9EkgP

The Junior Granite Bear Football Camp is designed to give children from kindergarten to eighth grade the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of being a great football player by teaching the fundamentals of each position and enhancing their athletic ability.

Each camper will have a better understanding of the “basics” and “fundamentals” of each position including stance, footwork and position specific fundamentals. Agility and speed work will also be administered each day.

The Granite Bear Football Camp will give each participant a maximum of drill periods supplemented by lectures. The objective is to give each camper a foundation on how to be a better athlete as well as a great position player, and at the same time, teach them to have a great attitude and learn how to compete within the framework of being a good sport and a team player through discipline and hard work.

“I would like to express an invitation to every young person involved in athletics in our area to be a part of our Granite Bear Football Camp,” said Mount Airy varsity head coach J.K. Adkins. “The camp will not only give your child a great foundation in football skills, but life skills which will help them in ALL their endeavors. We work the campers very hard but have a lot of fun also. Our coaching staff, as well as our players, look forward to meeting and working with the future of Mount Airy football.”

The camp director can be contacted at Mount Airy High School. The school phone number is (336) 789-5147, and Coach Adkins’ email is jadkins@mtairy.k12.nc.us