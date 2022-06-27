Bebber awarded Gold Glove

Surry sophomore receives national honor

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Community College sophomore Bryson Bebber was named a winner of the Rawlings/ABCA Gold Glove Award for the 2021-22 season.

CHARLOTTE — Surry Community College’s Bryson Bebber has been named a recipient of the 2022 Gold Glove Award.

The Gold Glove Award is presented by the Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). It designates Bebber, a sophomore first baseman from South Rowan High School, as the best fielder at this position among more than 90 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III programs.

Bebber joins former Surry second baseman, Ethan Danley, as the only players in Surry history to earn the Rawlings Gold Glove Award distinction.

“This is a tremendous honor for Bryson and our program,” stated Surry head baseball coach, Tim Collins. “Bryson has really good baseball instincts and works extremely hard. His defense saved us numerous runs during his playing career at Surry.”

Bebber led the national finalists for the award with 235 total chances and 223 total putouts while ranking second nationally with 10 assists. He only committed two errors on the season, posting a .991 fielding percentage. He was also named to the Region 10 All-Defensive team in both 2021 and 2022.

Besides providing stellar defensive for the Knights, Bebber hit .244 while driving in 19 runs with 21 runs scored. Surry finished as the Region 10 runner-up, dropping the championship game to Caldwell, 9-1.

“It has been an honor to play at Surry,” said Bebber. “I would like to thank Coach Collins for giving me the opportunity to continue my baseball career, along with Coach Swisher for all his help and support. I’ve had the privilege of playing with some incredible teammates. Receiving this award is extremely special to me because I pride myself on my defense.”

The China Grove, N.C. native will continue his academic and baseball careers this fall after earning a scholarship to St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C.

“Bryson has been a great example of how an individual can come to Surry after not being heavily recruited out of high school and benefit from our program,” said Surry athletic director Mark Tucker. “He graduated this spring earning a 4.0 grade point average this academic year, and now has the opportunity to play at a four-year university after earning a scholarship. We are extremely proud of Bryson as a person and for all of his accomplishments.”

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams are released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 and feature many future Major League Baseball players.

For a complete list of award recipients, visit bit.ly/3yogSIh

