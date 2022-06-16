No NIL benefits while wearing high school uniform

HIGH POINT — Strong performances from Surry County’s three 2A schools led to 14 local athletes qualifying for the State Championship Meet.

The 2A Midwest Regional Championship was held May 13 at the High Point Athletic Complex Track.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central combined to win seven Regional Championships. Central led the way with four, followed by East with two and North with one. Any competitor or relay team that finished in the top four at Regionals qualified for the 2A State Championship.

Team points were accumulated for each school’s top-8 finish: 10 points for first place, 8 for second, 6 for third, 5 for fourth and one fewer point through eighth place.

Surry Central’s girls won the 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up Trophy with a total of 76 points, which was 22 points behind Regional Champion West Stanly. East Surry’s girls finished No. 18 with 10 points, followed by North Surry’s girls at No. 26 with five points.

East Surry had the highest finish of any local team in the boys competition at No. 11 with 20 points. North Surry wasn’t far behind at No. 13 with 18 points, then Surry Central was up next in No. 14 with 17 points.

Full events results can be found at bit.ly/3yCBZHi

Three Surry County individual performances met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team Standard: Surry Central’s Mia McMillen in long jump, East Surry’s Isaac Vaden in discus throw and North Surry’s Jared Hiatt in long jump.

The full list of Elite Performances can be found at bit.ly/3LlxjYS

Girls Results

EAST SURRY

Clara Willard was East Surry’s lone female state qualifier and regional champion.

The Cardinal senior finished first in the discus throw with a mark of 115-06 feet, more than seven feet farther than the second-place finisher. Willard and the event’s silver medalist – Cassie Sneed of Surry Central – were the only two competitors to throw farther than 97 feet.

Willard also competed in the shot put, where she finished No. 14.

Also competing in the regional meet for East Surry: the relay team of Grace Strader, Arianna Liberatore, Kate McCraw and Ember Midkiff finished No. 13 in the 4×200 and No. 15 in the 4×100; Madeline Dayton and Arianna Liberator competed in triple jump but did not place.

NORTH SURRY

Ella Riggs was the Lady Greyhounds’ only regional qualifier.

Riggs took fourth in shot put with a mark of 33-10.10. Riggs, a freshman, qualifies for the outdoor track state championship after being one of two North Surry girls to qualify for the indoor track championship during the winter.

SURRY CENTRAL

All seven of Surry Central’s regional qualifiers finished in the top four of at least one event at the regional championship: Madelyn Wilmoth, Ella Priddy, Yeira Munoz, Mia McMillen, Ivy Toney, Cassie Sneed and Aylin Soto.

McMillen qualified for the state championship in four events, which included two regional championship victories in 300 hurdles and the 4×200 relay. She won the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.15, nearly two seconds faster than the second-place finisher, and teamed with Soto, Priddy and Toney to win the 4×200 by more than two seconds.

Central’s 4×200 time of 1:47.10 set a new school record for the Golden Eagles.

McMillen’s two second-place finishes came in 100 hurdles, with a time of 15.70, and long jump, with a mark of 18-01.25 feet. McMillen and West Stanly’s Onii Bivens, who won long jump with a mark of 18-01.75, both met the MileSplit US Second Team standard for the event.

Also winning a regional championship for Surry Central was the 4×800 relay team of Wilmoth, Toney, Munoz and Priddy. The four Eagles cruised to a victory with a time of 10:46.00, better than the silver medalists by six seconds.

Munoz and Snead added individual second-place finishes in the 3,200 meters and discus throw, respectively. Munoz finished in 13:33.45, while Snead had a mark of 108-02.00. The Eagles’ 4×400 team of Wilmoth, Soto, Toney and Priddy also finished second with a time of 4:27.15.

Toney added an additional state qualification in pole vault with a third-place finish at 7-06.00.

In addition to the state qualifiers, Soto also competed in the 200 meters and finished No. 10 at 28.56.

Boys results

EAST SURRY

Isaac Vaden and Cooper Motsinger were the two state qualifiers for East Surry’s boys.

Vaden won the 2A Midwest Regional Championship in discus throw with a mark of 156-08.00, which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard. Vaden’s throw was one inch shy of being 15 feet better than the second-place finish.

Vaden also competed in the shot put, where he finished sixth overall.

Motsinger finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:40.14.

Also competing in the regional meet for East Surry: Sam Whitt finished No. 7 in shot put; Eli Becker finished No. 10 in shot put; the relay team of Layton Allen, Colby Johnson, Lindann Fleming and Kyle Zinn finished No. 11 in the 4×200 and No. 12 in the 4×100.

NORTH SURRY

Like Jared Hiatt qualified for the 2A State Championship in two events: high jump and long jump.

Hiatt battled his Foothills 2A Conference nemesis, Terry Hayes of Wilkes Central, in every jumping event at the regional championship. Hiatt won the regional title in high jump with a height of 6-02.00, while Hayes finished second. Hayes finished first in the long jump with a mark of 23-00.00, and Hiatt finished second at 22-07.00 – both of which met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Hiatt also competed in the triple jump, where he finished No. 10 with a mark of 39-07.00.

SURRY CENTRAL

Golden Eagles. Allen Huffman and Ignacio Morales qualified for the state championship.

Morales won the 3,200 meters to capture the 2A Midwest Regional Title, doing so with a time of 10:08.16. Morales finished more than eight seconds before the silver medalist.

Huffman finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.07, and was less than 1.5 seconds out of first.

Central also had three relay teams compete at the regional championship: the 4×800 team of Chris Nava, Jonathan Avila, Brangly Mazariegos and Sebastian Sanchez finished No. 11, the 4×200 team of Huffman, Nava, Isaac Eller and Sony Orozco finished No. 13, and the 4×400 of Eller, Nava, Huffman and Charlie Hernandez finished No. 14.