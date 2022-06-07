‘It makes us so proud’

Aric Almirola is surrounded by Adam Marion’s family and friends. Pictured, from left; front row: Donnie Marion, Aric Almirola, Pam Marion and Adrian McCann. Back row: Conner McCann, Terry McCann and Joel Edmonds.
Army Private First Class Adam Marion was honored on the No. 10 car at the Coca-Cola 600 in May.
The No. 10 Smithfield Ford, driven by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola, bears the name of Surry County native Pfc. Adam Marion during the Coca-Cola 600.
It’s been more than 14 years since Army Private First Class Adam Marion, a native to Surry County, was killed in Iraq while serving with the N.C. National Guard.
Adam’s parents, Pam and Donnie Marion, think daily about their son and the sacrifice he made for this country. Over the past 14 years, many people – both in and out of the Marion family – have worked to ensure Adam’s bravery and selflessness are never forgotten.
Adam’s legacy was recognized on a national scale during Memorial Day Weekend when Stewart-Haas racing and driver Aric Almirola honored him during the Coca-Cola 600.
In the week leading up to the race, it was announced that Pfc. Adam Marion’s name would be featured on the windshield of Almirola’s No. 10 car. As part of the race’s festivities, Pam, Donnie and members of the family made the trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.
“I don’t have the words for it,” said Pam, attempting to describe how it felt seeing the No. 10 car in person for the first time. “We had thought we knew what it was going to look like, but when it was unveiled it just did my heart good to see it on there.”
Family friend Joel Edmonds, who works as Almirola’s spotter, had the idea to feature Adam on the car for the Memorial Day race. After more than a decade of propositions with various race teams, Edmonds finally got an opportunity to recognize Adam’s sacrifice with the Smithfield Ford team.
“He actually texted Donnie about it to make sure it was okay with us, and we were honored,” Pam said. “I was just surprised because Adam has been gone for 14 years, and this long after people are still doing things to honor him. It makes us so proud.”
“We were totally surprised and really pleased that Joel worked so hard for Adam,” Donnie said. “We were excited to know it was going to happen.”
Pam and Donnie arrived at the speedway around noon the day of the race. Also making the trip was their daughter and son-in-law, Adrian and Terry McCann, as well as their grandson Connor McCann.
Adrian and Terry’s daughter, Marissa, was unable to make the trip.
“They had an area set up for the gold star families with free food and entertainment; they treated us really well,” Donnie said. “WCCB Charlotte even interviewed us while we were down there.”
At 2:00 that afternoon, the family went down to the pits and met up with Edmonds to tour the race trailer.
“We met the driver, and he introduced us to his wife and kids as well as the pit crew,” Donnie said. “They were all really, really nice and great people. Everybody really bent over backwards to treat us really well.”
The family was able to see the car before the race and have pictures made with it. The race team gave everyone shirts and hats, and also signed autographs.
The Coca-Cola 600 was the first race Donnie and Pam watched in person since 2002. They attended that race two decades ago with Adam.
Prior to the race, the Marions had a chance to meet with other families that were having loved ones honored.
“That was one of the most touching things at the race,” Pam said. “We were down by the cars and there were families of fallen soldiers. They played ‘Taps’ and had a prayer. It was a really touching experience.”
The family stayed in the pits for the first two stages of the race. Donnie described their seats as being 10 feet directly above the car in the pit box. For the latter two stages, the family was given box seats.
“We appreciate it so much that they did this,” Pam said. “We know it was a lot of hard work for Joel and everyone involved.”
While it was emotional seeing their sons name on the car and his picture posted by the race team, Donnie and Pam said it wasn’t a tough decision to come to the race and that they were so happy the team recognized Adam.
“We’re quite amazed that after 14 years people are still doing things to make sure he’s not forgotten,” Donnie said. “It was emotional, sure, but mainly we knew people were there to recognize our son and the price he paid. We’re proud and happy for any and all recognition.”
“It’s not like this took us by surprise; we live with this every day,” Pam said. “We wake up and think about Adam, and think about him all the time. We’re just grateful that so many people are dedicated to keeping his memory alive.”
