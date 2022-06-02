Cardinals hosting basketball camps

June 2, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry varsity boys basketball coach Chad Motsinger, left, and varsity girls basketball coach Jay Boaz are set to lead East Surry’s youth basketball camps in June.

Photos by Cory Smith and Charles Leftwich

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (10) attempts a contested layup against North Wilkes.

East Surry’s Jordan Davis (14) lets a 3-point attempt fly against Forbush.

East Surry High School is set to host youth basketball camps during the first and second full weeks of June.

The Lady Cardinals Girls Basketball Camp is set for June 6-8. The camp will be held daily from 7:45 a.m. to noon and is open to rising third through rising ninth graders.

The East Surry Boys Basketball Camp will take place the following week from June 14-16, and will also run daily from 7:45 a.m. to noon. The boys camp is open to rising third through rising eighth graders.

Each camp features individual instruction and drills from experienced coaching staffs led by varsity girls coach Jay Boaz and varsity boys coach Chad Motsinger. Daily activities include individual skills development and competitions, shooting competitions and the potential to compete against camp counselors. Campers will also take part in team games with emphasis on teamwork, communication and movement without the ball.

The coaching staffs will encourage and teach fundamental basketball with an emphasis on maintaining the campers’ enthusiasm and having lots of fun. Campers will receive instruction on ball handling, offensive movements, defense and agility. Additionally, players will develop valuable skills to further their game with a specific focus on position play.

Through guest speakers, these camps will also teach campers to learn essential leadership qualities, the importance of teamwork and the power of positivity.

Cost for each camp is $100 payable by cash or check on the first day of camp. A t-shirt is included in the price of registration. Registration forms can be found online at bit.ly/3N862Ls

With questions, contact Coach Boaz at jboaz410@gmail.com or Coach Motsinger at cwmotsinger@gmail.com