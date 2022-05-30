Grezmak signs with Louisburg College

May 30, 2022
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Joseph Grezmak is pictured with his family before signing his NJCAA National Letter of Intent to play football at Louisburg College.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

<p>East Surry’s football coaching staff surrounds Joseph Grezmak at his college signing.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

<p>Joseph Grezmak celebrates after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 2021 playoff win over Newton-Conover.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

East Surry High School senior Joseph Grezmak officially signed his NJCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and football careers at Louisburg College.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve always wanted to play college ball since I first started in little league,” Grezmak said.

Before becoming an intimidating force on East Surry’s defensive line as a senior, Grezmak stepped away from the sport for a few years and didn’t pick it back up until his sophomore year.

“Since then I’ve dedicated a lot of time and effort to making myself a better athlete to be able to play in college,” Grezmak said.

“Joseph is a great young man that has really grown and matured,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “He began playing with us as a sophomore and started to figure the game out pretty quick. He came in last spring after the quarantine and time off and had lost around 50-60 pounds. He’d really improved his health, but changed how he played the game and almost had to start from scratch again.”

Spots opened up on East Surry’s defensive line after the team lost its six-leading tacklers from the 2020-21 season. The turnaround was faster than usual, though, as the season ended in May and started again in August.

Instead of taking an offseason, Grezmak lived in the weight room to prepare for his senior year. He was already an animal at 6-foot-5, but he became even scarier when he, “put some weight back on in all the right areas,” according to Lowman. He entered the 2021-22 season listed at 245 pounds.

Grezmak quickly found his niche with the Cardinals’ defense as he turned into an All-Conference player. East Surry held opponents to fewer than 10 points per game during the regular season and fewer than 15 ppg for the season.

Joseph finished the year with 77 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks. He also blocked a punt, forced a fumble and led the team with four fumble recoveries – two of which he took to the end zone.

“We knew he was very capable as a player and a person to be a solid member of the squad, but we were all pleasantly surprised at his growth on the field and especially in the locker room,” Lowman said. “He became a huge asset to our team in many capacities and will definitely be missed.”

East Surry finished the season 13-1 overall. The Cardinals won the Foothills 2A Conference Championship and were Regional Runners-up in the 2A West. East’s only loss of the year came against the eventual 2A State Champions.

“Coming through East Surry is the best experience someone could ask for,” Grezmak said. “There are great coaches that set high standards and that are going to help you through anything and always be there for you. And, there’s an amazing community that supports the football team every Friday night.”

Grezmak has progressed greatly each year since returning to football in 2019. He said he was attracted to Louisburg because it gives him an opportunity to continue growing, which would then allow him to transfer to a four-year school and continue his playing career.

“I’d like to thank every coach I’ve ever had, but especially Coach Lowman for helping me turn my dream into a reality,” Grezmak said. “Also, I’d like to thank my family and friends who have supported me in the long run.”

“One thing is for certain: there is only one Joseph Grezmak!” Lowman said. “I love him, and I’m glad I was blessed to teach and coach him.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports