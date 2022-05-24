‘It’s been one heck of a year’

MORAVIAN FALLS — East Surry pulled away from North Surry on Thursday to win the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship.

The game was closely contested until the No. 1-seeded Cards nearly doubled their number of hits and runs in an explosive sixth inning. The No. 3 Greyhounds continued to battle and scored again in the top of the seventh, and even had two players on base when the final strikeout was thrown.

A 9-4 win over its county foe gave East Surry its 14th conference tournament championship in the program’s history.

“We have a lot of respect for the North Surry baseball program, and Coach [Daryll] Johnson always has them well-prepared,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “They won 10-of-11 coming into the championship so we knew they were a scrappy bunch. We made some mistakes, but came up with key hits at some key times.

“A lot of guys stepped up for us, so hopefully this will give us some momentum as we prepare for state playoffs.”

East and North Surry are two programs very familiar with conference tournament championship games. East won the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship in 2013-15, 2017 and 2018, then finished tournament runner-up in 2019. North won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament Championship in 2019, and was runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

No conference tournaments were held in 2020 or 2021.

“I’m incredibly proud of the guys for fighting to get here and putting us in a position to compete for a championship,” Johnson said. “The box scores were almost identical, but East Surry was able to get his when they needed them and they made some big plays. They have a culture they live by and they’ve been very successful. We have culture too, and we want to be successful every time we go out there. Success is measured a lot of different ways, and I don’t always judge on what the scoreboard says.

“We’re not done. We’re gonna get ready for wherever we have to go if we’re blessed with a playoff berth.”

The road to the FH2A Championship

North felt it had unfinished business with top-seeded East Surry after the most recent meeting between the teams. The Cardinals came away with the 2-1 win despite not advancing past second base past the third inning. The Greyhounds loaded the bases three times after scoring their only run, but couldn’t convert a run.

“Honestly, I thought they outplayed us in that game at our place,” Freeman said. “We weren’t as sharp as we should’ve been, we were just fortunate to make the plays needed to pick up the win. As a whole, they were better prepared for game two even though we won the game.”

Knowing his team had shown they could compete with East, the top-ranked team in the FH2A Conference, served as extra motivation for Johnson and the Greyhounds.

“It was a bad feeling coming out of that game, and we took that game and grew from it,” Johnson said. “If the ball had bounced our way a few times when it didn’t, things might’ve ended differently. That game, like the ones against Forbush and the game at West Wilkes, was a wake-up call for us.”

North Surry’s 17-11 loss at West Wilkes on April 4 was a turning point for the team. The Greyhounds, who fell to 6-7 overall following the loss, committed a season-high nine errors against the Blackhawks.

“We had a team meeting and discussed some things that will stay between us as a team,” Johnson said. “They agreed it was unacceptable. We weren’t mentally tough at the beginning of the season and, while we’re not completely where we want to be, we’ve come a long way since then.”

The Greyhounds proceeded to win 10 of their next 11 games, including a 3-0 win over No. 2-seeded Forbush to reach the conference championship game. Forbush defeated North Surry 8-2 and 9-1 in their two regular season meetings.

“It’s been a long season, but it’s been a good season,” Johnson said. “I’ve watched other teams and seen how they respond to adversity, then take a look at mine. I wouldn’t trade my guys for anything…there’s a lot of respect in that dugout for the people inside our circle. That’s got us to where we’re at.”

East Surry, meanwhile, had to grind out wins in multiple close games to keep its undefeated conference campaign alive. This included two close games against Forbush, the aforementioned win over North Surry, a come-from-behind win at West Wilkes and a victory at Surry Central to close the regular season.

The No. 1 Cardinals defeated No. 4 West Wilkes 10-1 to reach the conference tournament championship.

“We made sure to emphasize in practice that we couldn’t take North Surry lightly, and the guys knew that,” Freeman said. “We talked about it and no one on our team has been part of a conference tournament championship team. It’s something special, and North is playing for the same prize.”

“Another wildcard is that we never faced Cam Taylor in the regular season either. He threw great for them the second half of the conference season, and we really weren’t sure what to expect.”

Trading Haymakers

Freeman likened the tournament championship to a heavyweight boxing match.

“It was like two good boxers going back-and-forth with each other,” Freeman said. “One side would get on a run with a few quality punches, then the other would fight back and gain momentum. It was a great quality game, and that’s what you expect for a championship.”

North Surry (16-9) was first on the board with a run in the top of the first inning. Leadoff Ethan Edwards reached first on a Cardinal fielding error, moved to second and then third on a pair of wild pitches. James McCreary scored Edwards with a blooper over the third baseman’s head.

The Cardinals (21-1) mirrored the Hounds and put their leadoff on first after a fielding error. Trey Armstrong was hit by a pitch and then Folger Boaz was walked to load the bases with no outs. After picking up a strikeout, North Surry pitcher Cam Taylor walked Anthony Ayers to bring Luke Bowman across the plate to tie the game.

North faced another set of loaded bases after the walk, but turned a double play to end the inning. Caden Lasley hit a grounder to Edwards and first, and Edwards rifled a throw to Brodie Robertson at home for the force out. Robertson quickly threw back to Edwards at first for the third out of the inning.

East Surry added three runs in the bottom of the second to take its first lead of the evening. Matthew Keener and Bowman each singled, and Tristen Mason was walked to load the bases similar to the first inning. Armstrong, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the FH2A Tournament, hit a 2RBI single to Keener and Mason.

“Trey was just phenomenal all tournament; he really played out of his mind,” Freeman said. “He played great in the field and had that spectacular diving save. Throughout the entire tournament, he only got out once at the plate.”

A sacrifice fly hit by Boaz brought Bowman in to make it a 4-1 game.

North Surry returned fire in the top of the third when Edwards and Kolby Watson hit singles. A Cardinal error on Watson’s hit allowed the runners to advance to second and third, then Robertson joined his teammates after being hit by a Luke Brown pitch.

Myles Draughn scored Edwards with a single to make it 4-2. The Cardinals got Watson out when he attempted to go home, but a ground out hit by McCreary allowed Trevor Isaacs – running for Robertson – to score and make it 4-3.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Boaz grounded out to score Bowman. North Surry had chances to retaliate in the fifth and sixth, but left two runners on base each time.

The Hounds caught some bad luck in the sixth inning with runners on the corners. Edwards was up to bat and faced a 2-2 count. Edwards attempted to dodge a pitch thrown his way, but his bat inadvertently made contact with the ball. Taylor never got the chance to run home on the wild pitch since it was ruled a foul ball, and it made the count stay at 2-2 instead of going to 3-2. Brown struck Edwards out on the next pitch.

East Surry went to the top of the lineup in the bottom of the sixth and erupted for back-to-back doubles, put a runner on base with an intentional walk and then rattled off two more doubles to increase their lead to 9-3. North Surry led the hit-count 7-6 prior to the bottom of the sixth.

“We just took good approaches, and when we got pitches to hit we took advantage of it,” Freeman said. “We also had strong baserunning throughout the game.”

The Greyhounds continued to battle and added a run in the top of the seventh. The Cards committed two fielding errors that opened the door for Watson to score, but North once again left two runners on base.

“I’m proud of them, and I’ve been sure to tell them that,” Johnson said. “It’s been tough to get where we are, and it’s definitely not been easy. But, we don’t want it to be easy. That’s how you get better.

“Hopefully we get a good draw in playoffs. We played some bad games and had some bad performances, so we put ourselves here and now we’ve got to do something about it.”

Taylor spent 5.1 innings on the mound for North Surry. He threw two strikeouts, hit batters, walked three and allowed eight runs on eight hits. McCreary threw the final .2 innings and allowed one run on two hits.

Brown got the win on the mound for East by throwing six strikeouts, two walks, and giving up three runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings. Anthony Ayers pitched the final inning and had one strikeout, one walk and allowed one run.

Scoring

North Surry – 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 4

East Surry – 1, 3, 0, 1, 0, 4, X = 9