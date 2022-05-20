Surry Softball earns national coaching honor

May 20, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Community College’s softball coaching staff was voted one of the top coaching staffs in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Pictured, from left: assistant coach Gary Stone, head coach Blaine Bullington and assistant coach Joel Jones.

SCC Knights Athletics

Bullington

Jones

Stone

LOUISVILLE — Surry Community College’s trio of softball coaches was voted one of the top coaching staffs in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Surry’s coaching staff, made up of head coach Blaine Bullington and assistant coaches Joel Jones and Gary Stone, was voted an NJCAA Regional Coaching Staff of the Year for 2022 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

According to an NFCA press release, the organization is currently made up of nearly 6,000 coaches. Known for its high regarded coaching awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels from webinars to legal counsel, in-person events and the National Convention.

Surry was chosen as the NJCAA Division II recipient from the East Region. Joining SCC was Des Moines Area Community College (Iowa) for the Midwest Region, Murray State College (Oklahoma) in the South Region.

In the national press release, the NFCA says the following of Surry’s coaching staff:

“Head coach Blaine Bullington, along with assistant coaches Joel Jones and Gary Stone, led Surry to a 35-11 overall record, 22-6 mark in conference play and a No. 18 ranking in the most recent NJCAA DII national rankings.

“Behind the tutelage of Bullington and his staff, the Knights are one of the top offensive teams in NJCAA DII, ranking in the top five in several categories, including second in home runs (48), extra-base hits (156) and slugging (.593), and third in batting average (.375), doubles (104), total bases (696) and RBI (302).”

The Lady Knights’ 35 overall wins set a program record. The team also had four players named to Region 10 All-Region teams in addition to an All-Tournament selection.

“Coach Bullington and his staff are incredible both in working with our student-athletes,” said Surry athletic director Mark Tucker. “They work to develop our student-athletes with a comprehensive approach placing emphasis on academics, personal growth, and community service while continuously developing their skills on the softball field. Surry is extremely blessed to have Coach Bullington and his staff leading our program.”

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association NJCAA Division I and II National Coaching Staff of the Year will be announced on June 6.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports