Cardinals walk-off to reach Sweet 16

East Surry’s Luke Bowman (6) tackles Cardinal teammate Folger Boaz (7) after Boaz hit a walk-off in Thursday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Luke Brown threw five innings of Thursday’s 3-2 win over R-S Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal Anthony Ayers connects for a hit in East Surry’s second-round playoff game against R-S Central.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A walk-off hit by Folger Boaz lifted East Surry to a 3-2 playoff win over R-S Central on Thursday.
The Cardinals initially took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. East held the visiting Hilltoppers from scoring additional runs through the sixth, then R-S Central tied things up in the top of the seventh. Strong defense from East kept the visitors from taking the lead, and hits from Luke Bowman and Boaz sealed the win for the Cards.
“It’s a mixture of emotions for us,” said East Surry coach Chad Freeman. “There’s nervousness, even though the game is over and we know the outcome. There’s excitement. There’s joy for our guys. Honestly, there’s heartbreak for their team. R-S has a quality coaching staff, their kids battled, they’ve got good kids; that’s the type of team you want to go up against.
“At the end of the day, it was two solid teams going after each other and we were fortunate to come away with the win.”
East Surry (23-1) put runners on base in each of the first two innings, but couldn’t score to match R-S Central’s run from the top of the first. This changed in the third inning when Bowman reached first on a fielder’s choice then moved to second on an error by the Hilltoppers. Boaz was intentionally walked with two outs, and a passed ball allowed Bowman to score.
The score was now tied 1-1 with the rain picking up. Luke Brown was walked, and Anthony Ayers singled to load the bases. Another passed ball sent Boaz home to give East Surry its second run.
R-S Central (19-7) took Drew Yelton off the mound after East Surry’s second run. Yelton threw 2.2 innings, allowed two runs on three hits and walked three batters. Hayden Wheeler took over on the mound and ended the inning with a strikeout
The Cardinals struggled against Wheeler through the sixth inning. The Hilltopper junior struck out eight of the first 11 batters he faced; one East Surry player grounded out, another flied out and only one – Boaz in the fifth – got on base via error.
“The first kid was a little bit craftier and more off-speed oriented, and [Wheeler] threw a little harder. We tried to get our guys to make an adjustment and be ready for the fastball, and we didn’t do a good job of that the first few innings he was on the mound. Finally that last inning, when we swung up to the top of our lineup, we did a little bit better job of it.”
The Hilltoppers also had chances to build a lead, leaving runners on base in each of the first six innings. Trey Shearer opened the fourth with a double, and Audrey Scruggs bunted for a single that moved Shearer to third as well.
Brown, who spent five innings on the mound for East Surry, struck out the next batter, then Ayers checked the runner on third before throwing a runner out at first. R-S Central sent a hit to left field that would’ve scored at least one run had it not been caught by Gabriel Harpe.
One inning later, R-S Central’s Tanner Boone singled and teammate Caleb White was walked. A balk put the runners on second and third with two outs, but Brown struck out his final batter to leave the runners stranded.
“Luke may not have had his best stuff today, but he battled and came up big,” Freeman said. “Part of it is a credit to R-S: they took phenomenal approaches, and their two-strike approaches were on point.”
Ayers took over on the bump in the sixth inning and East continued to stave off R-S Central’s comeback attempts. Even when the visitors managed to score the game-tying run in the top of the seventh, Freeman said his guys were able to stay calm due to their experience in high-pressure games.
One such game Freeman referenced was East Surry’s 2021 playoff opener against Community School of Davidson. The Cards, who went on to win the 1A West Regional Championship, were nearly upset in the first round by that CSD team.
“I think last year’s CSD game gave them the composure to not get rattled against Hendersonville, and even tonight when we had the shot to get the tying run at the plate and didn’t execute there,” Freeman said. “We’ve been through it enough that we’ve come back before. We’ve been in tight situations before and our guys didn’t panic, so that’s a credit to them.”
The Cards got out of the top of the seventh by forcing two fly outs, including one chased down by Harpe in left field, and got the third out when Bowman threw to Trey Armstrong at second to catch a runner stealing.
Bowman then went up to bat and picked up the first East Surry hit against Wheeler. The Cards already had one out on the board in the bottom of the seventh, then the second came on a fly out. Boaz approached the plate with two outs and hit right over the left fielder’s head. Bowman sped around the bases and reached the plate just as the ball made its way back into the infield.
As the celebration settled, Freeman praised the Cardinals for the resilience shown against a very good R-S Central team. East Surry’s goal is to survive and advance, and he said that’s exactly what they did.
East Surry will host the winner of No. 5 East Rutherford (20-5) and No. 12 Morehead (19-5) in the Sweet 16.
Scoring
R-S Central – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 2
East Surry – 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 3
