East Surry recognizes soccer seniors

May 11, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry soccer honored five student-athletes as part of the Cardinals Senior Night. Pictured, from left: manager Nick Lowery, Brianna Whitaker, Liannette Chavez, Samantha Blose and Jamariah Lowery.

Cardinal Liannette Chavez is recognized on East Surry soccer's Senior Night.

Cardinal Liannette Chavez is recognized on East Surry soccer’s Senior Night.

Cardinal Jamariah Lowery is recognized on East Surry soccer's Senior Night.

Cardinal Jamariah Lowery is recognized on East Surry soccer’s Senior Night.

Cardinal Brianna Whitaker is recognized on East Surry soccer's Senior Night.

Cardinal Brianna Whitaker is recognized on East Surry soccer’s Senior Night.

Cardinal Samantha Blose is recognized on East Surry soccer's Senior Night.

Cardinal Samantha Blose is recognized on East Surry soccer’s Senior Night.

Cardinal manager Nick Lowery is recognized on East Surry soccer's Senior Night.

Cardinal manager Nick Lowery is recognized on East Surry soccer’s Senior Night.

East Surry recognized five soccer seniors during halftime of a May 4 home match against Alleghany.

The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes when four players and one manager paraded onto the field with members of their families: Brianna Whitaker, Liannette Chavez, Samantha Blose, Jamariah Lowery and manager Nick Lowery.

The Lady Cardinals went on to win the match 3-1. Blose scored both goals in the first half, with the second being assisted by Chavez. Morgan Bryant added an insurance goal in the 56th minute.

East Surry out-shot Alleghany 16-5 in the match. Cardinal keeper Katie Collins saved three of the Trojans’ shots, and one went off frame.

The win over Alleghany was East Surry’s fifth consecutive win, marking the Cards’ longest winning streak of the season. It is also East’s longest winning streak since the 2017 team won nine straight games.

The Lady Cards sit at 11-5-2 on the season, marking the program’s first season of double-digit wins since the aforementioned 2017 team finished 13-8. East Surry also finished third in the Foothills 2A Conference at 8-4.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports