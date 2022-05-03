Granite Bears rewriting the history books

May 3, 2022 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy baseball is currently riding the program’s longest winning streak in more than 50 years.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Josh Penn is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Josh Penn is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Reece Deaton is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Reece Deaton is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.

Granite Bear Athletics

<p>Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.</p> <p>Granite Bear Athletics</p>

Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell is recognized by the Granite Bears on Senior Night.

Granite Bear Athletics

Though they may have lost a few members along the way, Mount Airy baseball’s class of 2022 is experiencing success that the program hasn’t seen in more than 50 years.

The Granite Bears defeated Elkin 5-2 in the opening round of the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament. With the May 2 victory, the Bears win their seventh consecutive game and improve to 17-7 overall. According to Mount Airy historian Doug McDaniel, Mount Airy last won eight games in a row in 1958 and most recently won at least 16 games in a season in 1939.

Mount Airy (17-7, 10-2 NW1A) began its current win streak on April 13. Since then, the Bears have defeated Surry Central twice, Alleghany twice and Elkin three times. The Bears have outscored opponents 75-23 during this run, which includes four games scoring in double figures.

The Bears, ranked No. 1 in the 1A West by MaxPreps, closed the season with a Senior Night game against Alleghany. Mount Airy’s four senior team members are: Josh Penn, Logan Dowell, Reece McDuffie and Reece Deaton.

Ashton Gwyn got the win on the mound, while Dowell and Gallimore also spent time on the bump. Gwyn tossed six strikeouts, and Dowell and Landon Gallimore each had three.

Deaton and Rylan Venable each had two hits against the Trojans, and Brison George, Cameryn Wilson and Kamden Hawks each had one. Nine different Bears scored in the 12-2 victory.

The Alleghany win helped Mount Airy secure the No. 2 seed in the NW1A Tournament, allowing the Bears to host Elkin on May 2.

Dowell pitched five innings for Mount Airy and threw five strikeouts, one walk and allowed one run on three hits. Gwyn pitched the remainder of the game and had three strikeouts, two walks and allowed one run on three hits.

Deaton and Landon Cox racked up two hits each, and George, Wilson, Penn, Dowell and Hawks each had one.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports