Gonzalez signs NLI with Pfeiffer

North Surry soccer’s coaching staff joins senior Jair Gonzalez at his college signing. Cory Smith | The News Jair Gonazlez, front left, is pictured with his girlfriend Camila Flores, front right, and his sisters Lluvia Gonzalez, back left, and Cielo Santiago. Cory Smith | The News Jair Gonzalez takes a goal kick for North Surry in a 2021 match against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry High School senior Jair Gonzalez officially signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and soccer careers at Pfeiffer University.

“It feels unreal, but amazing,” Gonzalez said. “It’s everything I’ve been pursuing since I was little. At first I had my doubts because of the way I started out playing in high school. It was a completely different environment than middle school, but as time went on things clicked together for me.”

Jair has been a cornerstone of the Greyhounds soccer team for four years. He walked into Charlie Atkins Stadium and became a starter his freshman year, then went on to become an All-Conference and All-Region player that garnered the attention of college scouts.

“I never doubted him because I’ve seen how hard of a worker he is and what he’s willing to do to accomplish something,” said Eric Jessup, who served as North Surry head soccer coach from 2017-21 before swapping to an assistant role ahead of the 2021-22 season. “He puts a lot of time into the sport and plays year round. You could see him each year getting a little better, little better, little better… to the point where you thought ‘hey, this kid could definitely play at the next level.’”

Another coach that was present for Gonzalez’s development as both a player and a young man was Kevin Shore. Shore served as Jessup’s assistant coach during Gonzalez’s first three years, then took over as head coach for Jair’s senior year.

“When he came in as a freshman, a lot of times he just needed a little bit of guidance and maybe some parameters,” Shore said. “You could see him develop as a team player and as the leader of the team. This year, all the team members looked up to Jair.

“If there was some backbiting going on, you could look at Jair and he would end it. He’d say ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to go about things,’ and everything would get better. You need that leadership to be successful.”

Gonzalez’s soccer experience and natural abilities led to success on the field. He picked up the sport at a young age and played a lot of indoor soccer. As he entered middle school, Jair started getting more serious about playing in college and decided to play travel soccer. He later joined Northern Triad Soccer Club coached by Sam Lowe.

Gonzalez wasn’t the crucial piece of the puzzle just because he was a talented player at one or two positions. Rather, according to Shore, he was a talented player wherever the team needed him to play.

He said his natural position is in the midfield, which is where he started when he first came to North. But as older players graduated and holes opened up, Jair was moved to defense where he found his fit for the Greyhounds.

“Jair is one of the kids that we’d do a starting lineup and say ‘hey, what do you think,’” Shore said. “ He was one of the few players on the field that, of the 11, he had the green light if he needed to go from defense to striker and we would back his play. He was an asset all the way around.”

“If you really think about it,” Jessup added, “I don’t think we really took you out of a game this year. We’d just shift you somewhere else on the field if someone needed a break.”

After some discussion, the trio of Shore, Jessup and Gonzalez could only think of one instance throughout the entire 2021-22 season in which Jair was subbed out by the coaches excluding injuries and cards. The game in question was North Surry’s playoff game at Trinity, which marked the school’s first playoff appearance since 2018.

“That was just giving direction, making sure he had his mind right to go back out there and make an impact,” Shore said. “But what makes Jair so unique was that if he did take the freedom to push up to striker and there was a turnover, he would undoubtedly sprint back. He gave as much effort going up to the offensive end as he would coming back on defense. You can’t say that about everybody all the time; they weren’t that excited about it. But at the same time, he knew he was necessary to get those stops.”

“I just tried to play the best I could every game,” Gonzalez said. “I try not to get off the field unless it’s completely necessary for me to. I’ve always tried to bring everyone up as much as I could. We’ve always had our arguments, our differences, but we’ve always tried to work through them together.”

Even after his final high school season, Jair’s impact on North Surry soccer is still being felt.

“I think Jair set the standard for what it takes to lead on the team,” Shore said. “Even today in April, I’ve got kids talking about summer workouts and they’re saying ‘I want to take Jair’s spot. I want to be like Jair.’ It’s good to hear those comments because it shows his teammates realize what he brought to the table.”

Shore and Jessup spoke of how Jair’s college recruitment would serve as a shining example for upcoming North Surry soccer players. The coaches expressed their gratitude to Gonzalez for his dedication to the program and to his teammates over the years, and Gonzalez gave it right back.

“I really want to thank Coach Shore and Coach Jessup,” he said. “I honestly don’t think I would be at this point I’m at today without their help throughout these four years.”

Jair also extended thanks to his family for their unwavering support. Gonzalez mentioned wanting to succeed in the sport to have the experience that his dad earned but couldn’t experience.

“My dad’s been my main inspiration,” Jair said. “Back when he was younger he had the opportunity to possibly go pro, but did not because he was too young to leave home.”

With his parting words at Gonzalez’s signing, Jessup wanted to let Pfeiffer know what kind of person they were getting this fall.

“Jair is a winner, just all the way around,” Jessup said. “He’s going to be a winner in life, he’s gonna do great in college – whether hitting the books or playing on the field – and he’s going to do great with whatever he decides to do after.”