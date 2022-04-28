Central surges in comeback win over North

North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves puts all her energy into a throw-in in a game earlier this season. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Abigail Hernandez (16) makes a run up the right sideline against Starmount. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Kim Elias (22) takes a goal kick in a game against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Miranda Calderon (11) clears the ball from North Surry’s defensive third in a game against North Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Haley Smith (25) intercepts a Wilkes Central throw-in by heading the ball out of bounds. Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Each half of Wednesday’s soccer match between Surry Central and North Surry was like an entirely different game.

The first 40 minutes saw North Surry strike early and hold on to a hold halftime lead for the first time in more than three weeks. North’s defense took a major hit in the final minutes of the first half, which proved doubly brutal for the Greyhounds when the Golden Eagles played with new energy in the second half.

A trio of quick goals by Central turned the tides of the game, and a fourth goal later in the half put the exclamation point on the 4-1 win.

“We just came out completely different in the second half,” said Central coach Adan Garcia. “We played a little sloppy at the start and felt the effects. We didn’t have much luck against their defense in the first half either, but we were able to adjust and I’m proud of the girls for making the necessary changes.

“They (North) gave us a tough battle, regardless of the score line. That was a tough, tough win.”

Garcia said the Eagles completely changed their formation during halftime. As someone that traditionally plays a more conservative 4-4-2, Garcia decided to play risky and change to a 3-4-3.

“We thought we could contain them enough to keep them from outscoring us in the second half, but knew we wouldn’t have a chance if we didn’t put the ball in the net,” Garcia said. “We wanted to try and get around [Kim] Elias in the back so we tried to get to our outside mids, drag her out and find the wings.”

Central’s plan worked, and within five minutes had evened the game at 1-1.

North Surry’s defense was locked in during the first half. The Greyhound limited shots on the goal, and forced Central to try and fire from distance.

“Our defense hasn’t given up a many goals since we moved Weatherly Reeves and Kim Elias both back there,” said Greyhound coach Eric Jessup. “Those two work so well together and it’s fun to watch. Sometimes we’ll run a diamond in the back with both of them in the center, and then other times we’ll have three in the back with a sweeper.”

Elias also scored North’s lightning-fast goal early in the game. Central gave up a foul five yards outside the 18-yard box, and Elias sent an absolute firecracker into the net with the wind on her side.

North Surry’s defense had to call an audible after Reeves was injured late in the first half. She left the game and did not return.

“That was such a big loss for our team,” Jessup said. “She’s our team leader. Does a lot of the talking from the back, takes all the throw-ins, she knows where to be and what to do and helps others on the field as well. She’s really hard to replace.”

Jessup said he had to pull a midfielder back to Reeves’ spot on defense, then plug another player into the midfield spot. The sudden change led the team to a troublesome start to the second half, which, paired with Central’s offensive explosion, changed the entire dynamic of the game.

“That was a big loss for our defense, but I’m definitely not taking anything away from Coach Garcia,” Jessup said. “They played a great second half and were able to finish really well. They came out in the second half and scored three quick goals, so I know he drew up a great gameplan.

“Most of all I hate it for her (Reeves). I know not being able to play really hurts her.”

Lillian Orozco scored Central’s game-tying goal that sparked the strong second half. Estefany Avila sent a hard pass on the ground to Orozco in the middle to finish in the 45th minute. A few minutes later, Orozco took another shot that was blocked down by North’s keeper. Miranda Calderon swooped in and poked the ball in to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

In the 57th minute, Central’s Dafne Salgado-Perez took a pass from Orozco up the sideline to set up a deep cross. Avila crashed from the left wing and redirected the cross with her knee into the goal.

The fourth and final goal for the Eagles came on an Orozco shot at the edge of the 18. Her shot was low and hard, and sailed over the line near the post.

“All we worked on this week was long-range shooting,” Garcia said. “It’s going to give us a little boost in the East Surry game and for the rest of the season.”

“Our girls played hard and we had some really good stretches, especially in that first half,” Jessup said. “Sometimes this is just how things go. We need to rebound and come out fighting again when we get back on the field.”

