Surry Community Softball enters national rankings

April 21, 2022
Surry Community College freshman Abbigail Draughn leads the No. 20-ranked Knights with a 13-4 record on the mound and a 2.57 earned run average.

<p>Surry Community freshman Megan Atkins prepares to hit in a Lady Knights home game.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Surry Community freshman Megan Atkins prepares to hit in a Lady Knights home game.

CHARLOTTE – The Surry Community College softball team is ranked 20th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II softball poll.

The Lady Knights are currently 29-8 overall and 17-5 in conference play.

Offensively, Surry ranks second among Region 10 colleges in slugging percentage (.604) and home runs (41), while ranking third in batting average (.373) and on-base percentage (. 425).

The Lady Knights have several offensive weapons including: Kelsey Craven (Eastern Randolph High School), who currently leads the team in batting average (.478), home runs (9) and RBIs with 48; Taylor Allen (Alleghany HS) with a .465 batting average, seven home runs and 34 RBIs to the lineup; Kaylee Snow (Surry Central HS) posts a .473 batting average along with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

Surry’s Megan Atkins (Surry Central HS) is hitting at a .455 clip to go along with three home runs and 29 RBIs. Rachel Cooke (Maiden HS) has supplied power to the lineup with seven home runs and 36 RBIs, while teammates Abbigail Draughn (North Surry HS) and Makara Woodbury (North Surry HS) have added five and four home runs, respectively.

On the mound, Draughn leads the Lady Knights with a 13-4 record and 2.57 earned run average. The right-hander has pitched 106.1 innings, allowing 95 hits while striking out 71 batters. Atkins currently has a 6-3 record along with a 4.18 earned run average. In 70.1 innings pitched, Atkins has allowed 93 hits while striking out 56 batters.

Defensively, the Knights lead Region 10 with a .962 fielding percentage and have gotten stellar play from catcher K.G. White (Starmount HS) who has not committed an error, along with fellow catcher Allie Bruner (East Surry HS) with just one error on the season.

Region 10 was represented by three teams in the latest NJCAA National poll with Louisburg College (27-3) ranked fourth, Pitt Community College (25-7) ranked 17th and Surry ranked 20th.

Des Moines Area Community College from Iowa is currently ranked first with a 40-3 record.

The Lady Knights continue play on April 23 by hosting Cleveland Community College at 1:00 pm in a doubleheader.

