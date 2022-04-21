Bears battle back to best Eagles

Surry Central’s Spencer LeClair pitches during the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game at Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Reece Deaton hits a single during Wednesday’s game against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Dakota Mills hits a leadoff double for Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Cameryn Wilson puts all of his energy into a pitch.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Clay Whitaker makes contact on a Granite Bear pitch in the first inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Similar to the first meeting between the two teams seven days earlier, a third-inning momentum shift helped Mount Airy defeat Surry Central on April 20.
When the Granite Bears and Golden Eagles played in Dobson on April 13, Mount Airy’s lead slowly grew with one or two runs per inning. On Wednesday, Mount Airy went from no runs to 13 runs in the span of two innings.
The Bears tacked on three runs as insurance in the sixth inning, going on to defeat their county foe 16-7.
Mount Airy (13-7, 7-2 Northwest 1A) racked up 15 hits in Wednesday’s win. Ian Gallimore and Logan Dowell each had three hits, and Rylan Venable and Cameryn Wilson each had two. Venable led the way with five RBIs – including a 3-run home run that gave Mount Airy its first lead of the night – while Dowell and Landon Cox each had three RBIs.
Wilson threw six innings for the Granite Bears, and Ashton Gwyn pitched the final inning. Wilson struck out four batters, walked three and allowed seven runs on seven hits. Gwyn struck out all three of his batters in the seventh inning.
The Golden Eagles utilized four different pitchers in Wednesday’s game. Max Lambert, Aiden Shropshire, Spencer LeClair and Lucas Johnson combined to throw seven strikeouts, walk five batters and allow 16 runs on 15 hits.
Lambert started on the mound for Central for the first time in more than a month. While the Bears did put five runners on base in the first two innings, Lambert’s three strikeouts helped the Eagles hold Mount Airy scoreless during this time.
Central (11-8, 6-3 Foothills 2A), meanwhile, didn’t want a repeat of the first Mount Airy game in which the Eagles left six runners on base through three innings.
Dakota Mills led the game off with a double before stealing third and scoring on a wild pitch. In the second inning, Kendall White hit a 2RBI single to score Johnson and Mason Jewell, then a fielding error on a Clay Whitaker hit allowed LeClair to score run No. 4.
The tides began to turn in the third inning. Jewell had a single for Central, but was the only Eagle to get on base in the inning’s top half. Then in the bottom of the inning, the Bears’ first two batters – Dowell and Reece Deaton – each singled and moved to scoring position by stealing.
An error on a Wilson hit allowed Dowell to score, then an error on a Brison George hit scored Deaton. Central forced a ground out at first for the second out, but the score would soon be tied after Cox hit a 2RBI single. The leadoff Gallimore doubled to put Cox on third before Venable hammered a 3-run homer to make it 7-4 for the home team.
Surry Central didn’t just roll over, though. Mills made his way around the diamond after being walked, going to second on a balk and stealing third. The inning could’ve ended when Mills was caught in a pickle between second and third with two outs, but a miscue by the Bears kept the inning alive.
Mills was sent home soon after when Brady Edmonds crushed a double to the center field fence. Kade Norman scored Edmonds with a single, closing the gap to 7-6.
Similar to the bottom of the third inning, two singles and a walk for Mount Airy immediately put the Bears in position to score. Gwyn was hit by a pitch with loaded bases to score the eighth run, then a single by error hit by Cox made it 9-6. Central managed to pick up the second out, but it was followed by back-to-back 2RBI hits from Venable and Dowell to increase the lead to 13-6.
Neither side scored in the fifth inning. Mills scored for a third time by starting the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run, however, this would be Central’s only hit of the last three innings.
Mount Airy put Gallimore and Venable on base in the sixth inning, then Dowell scored Gallimore with an RBI single. Kamden Hawks scored both Venable and Dowell later in the inning with a 2RBI double that made it 16-7.
Both the Bears and Golden Eagles will compete in key conference matchups on April 22.
Mount Airy is currently second in the NW1A Conference with a 7-2 record, trailing first-place South Stokes (9-5, 8-1 NW1A) by one game. The Bears need to win out and hope the Sauras lose to make the NW1A title picture interesting. Mount Airy travels to Elkin (6-10, 1-8 NW1A) on Friday.
Surry Central is in a similar situation in the FH2A Conference. The Golden Eagles sit at 6-3 and are the only team in the conference capable of tying East Surry (15-1, 9-0 FH2A) for first. In order to tie for first, all three of these must happen: Surry Central defeats North Surry (11-8, 4-5 FH2A) on Friday, East Surry loses to West Wilkes (11-8, 7-4 FH2A) on Friday and Surry Central beats East Surry twice next week.
Scoring
Surry Central – 1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0 = 7
Mount Airy – 0, 0, 7, 6, 0, 3, X = 16
