Lady Cards outlast Golden Eagles 7-5

Surry Central’s Kaylin Moody (10) crushes a solo home run in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against East Surry.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
East Surry’s Rosie Craven leaves behind a trail of dust as she rounds second base.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
Golden Eagle Carlee Jones threw six strikeouts and 6.0 innings against East Surry.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
Cardinal pitcher Elise Marion threw 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings as East Surry defeated Surry Central 7-5.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Alyssa Woods chases down a pop fly in the outfield.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A steady stream of runs through the five innings was enough to lift East Surry past Surry Central.
The Cardinals recorded 15 hits and scored at least once in each of the first five innings. East Surry errors opened the door for a Surry Central comeback when leading 7-3, and the Eagles took advantage with two quick runs in the top of the sixth. The Eagles put two more runners on base, but the Cards left the potential game-tying runs stranded on base in the sixth inning.
East held on to the 2-run advantage to win the Foothills 2A Conference game 7-5.
Cardinal pitcher Elise Marion finished the game with 12 strikeouts, one base on balls and gave up three runs on five hits. Riley Pennington also spent time on the mound for East, allowing two hits and two runs.
Marion, Rosie Craven and Bella Hutchens each had three hits for East Surry: Hutchens had three singles, Craven two singles and a double, and Marion two singles and a triple. The trio each scored for the Cardinals (4-10, 3-6 FH2A) as the home team built a 3-0 lead through two innings.
Craven led the game off with a single and was scored by a Marion RBI triple. Clara Willard followed Marion’s triple with an RBI double to make it 2-0. In the second inning, Hutchens led with a single, stole second and was scored on a Craven double.
Surry Central pitcher Carlee Jones left East Surry runners on base to keep the lead from growing even more. Jones, who pitched a complete game for the Eagles (3-9, 2-7 FH2A), had four of her six strikeouts in the first two innings.
Central’s offense got going in the top of the third inning. Erica Coe singled with two outs, and was scored on a hit from Arial Holt. Holt herself rounded the bases and scored the Golden Eagles’ second run to make it a one-run game.
East Surry maintained a slim lead as both squads continued to score through the fourth inning: Haley Chilton scored on a Hutchens RBI in the bottom of the third, Kaylin Moody hit a home run for Surry Central in the top of the fourth and Craven scored on a Marion RBI in the bottom of the fourth.
The Cards built their largest lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Hutchens recorded her third single with two outs, and Sara Scott followed with a single for her first hit of the night. Addy Sechrist scored both teammates on a 2RBI single, then Sechrist herself reached third due a fielding error.
The Golden Eagles were at the top of the lineup in the top of the sixth, now down four runs. Holt and Emma Gentry each singled, and Moody scored both to cut the lead to 7-5 with only one out. The next out came when Moody was tagged out at second base, but Central battled back by putting Jones and Kailea Zurita on base. Both runners were left on after Marion threw her 10th strikeout.
Willard and Chilton each had singles in the bottom of the sixth inning, but neither scored as East was held scoreless for the first time in the game.
Central’s last chance to put up runs came in the top of the seventh. However, two strikeouts thrown by Marion and fly out ended the game.
Scoring
Surry Central – 0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 0 = 5
East Surry – 2, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0, X = 7
