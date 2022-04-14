The first in a long time

Golden Eagle Jacob Edmonds is recognized as part of Surry Central’s Senior Night match against East Surry.
Golden Eagle Athletics
East Surry’s Kade Talton won the No. 3 singles match by taking both the second and third sets in tiebreakers.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Josh Pardue chases down a hit from East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger in the No. 1 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Noah Hopkins puts a rally away at the net in the No. 5 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Tripp McMillen serves in the No. 4 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Isaac Eller pushes wide of the doubles alley to return a shot in the No. 6 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — No one in Dobson seems to know when Surry Central’s most recent conference championship was.
Some say it’s been well over a decade, while others estimate an even longer drought. The one thing Golden Eagle fans can agree on is that teams won’t have a problem answering that question moving forward.
Surry Central completed its perfect conference campaign on Wednesday by defeating East Surry 6-3.
“I am so excited for my guys and our community,” said Golden Eagle coach Mason Midkiff. “We have had such great support from the students, staff and entire Central district all season. At the beginning of the season our team made it a goal to win a conference title. I am extremely proud of the dedication this team has shown to improve every day, and especially thankful for the leadership of our senior captain Jacob Edmonds in achieving that goal!”
Surry Central finishes the regular season 13-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play. In addition to the conference championship victory, the Eagles also celebrated Edmonds as part of the team’s Senior Night.
The Cardinals, who finish second in the conference, pushed the Eagles like no other FH2A team this season. When the two teams met in Pilot Mountain earlier this season, East (11-6, 10-2 FH2A) handed Central its first singles and doubles losses of 2022, but still came up short 7-2. Four singles matches had to be decided by third-set tiebreakers that day.
This time around only two singles matches went to third-set tiebreakers, but most of the matches were still hotly contested.
East Surry’s two singles victories came on courts No. 3 and No. 5.
Noah Hopkins defeated Maddox Martin 6-2, 6-4 in No. 5 singles. Hopkins led 3-2 in the first set before winning the next three games. The two traded wins in the second set until Hopkins closed the match with three-straight wins.
East’s Kade Talton and Central’s Michael Tucker needed two tiebreaker to determine a winner on court No. 3. Tucker won the first set 6-1, then Talton led most of the second set but couldn’t put Tucker away. Once the two were tied 6-6 in games they played a 7-point set tiebreak, which Talton won 7-4.
By winning the second set, Talton forced a third-set 10-point tiebreak. Tucker led 5-4 at one point, but Talton won six of the next seven points to win 10-6.
Surry Central’s singles wins came on courts No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6.
The Eagles’ Tripp McMillen and Isaac Eller each won in straight sets. McMillen defeated Lupe Chavez 6-0, 6-2 in No. 4 singles, and Eller defeated Hayden Douglas 6-4, 6-1 in No. 6 singles.
The final two singles matches to finish were on the top two courts. Edmonds topped Levi Watson 7-5 in the first set, but Watson won the second set 6-3. The Central senior led at each switch, first 4-2 then 7-5, before going on to win the 10-point tiebreak 10-7.
Though court No. 1 did not feature a tiebreak set, the match between Central’s Josh Pardue and East’s Cooper Motsinger was by far the longest of the afternoon. The pair went to war, and by the end of the match had the attention of a huge crowd. Pardue came away with the win in the end 7-5, 6-4.
Pardue finishes the season 14-0 in singles. Motsinger, who finishes 14-2 in singles, is the only one of Pardue’s opponents to win more than four combined games in a single match.
Also finished undefeated was the No. 1 doubles duo of Pardue and Edmonds. The pair defeated East’s Talton and Hopkins 8-1 to finish the regular season 14-0.
Tucker and McMillen teamed together in the No. 2 doubles match to take down East’s Motsinger and Nick Lowery 8-4. The Cardinal team cut the Eagles’ lead to 4-3, but Central closed out strong for its sixth individual win of the match.
East Surry got its third overall win of the match in No. 3 doubles. Watson and Colsen Semones initially trailed 2-1 against Central’s Martin and Eller, but the Cardinals’ battled back to win 8-5.
East and Central will likely have individuals meet again at the FH2A Tournament, which is scheduled for April 21 at North Surry.
