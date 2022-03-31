McClary signs NLI with Bob Jones

Faith McClary signs her NCCAA National Letter of Intent with Bob Jones University.
Submitted Photo
The 2021-22 Surry Runnin’ Patriots varsity girls basketball team joins Faith McClary at her college signing.
Submitted Photo
Surry Homeschool senior Faith McClary (2) pulls up for a 3-pointer during a Runnin’ Patriots game this past season.
Submitted Photo
Surry Homeschool senior Faith McClary officially signed her National Letter of Intent and will continue her academic and basketball careers at Bob Jones University College.
BJU currently competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association’s (NCCAA) Division, though the school was approved to provisionally join the NCAA’s Division III in 2020.
“Honestly, I just feel blessed to have made it this far,” McClary said. “None of this would’ve been possible without my family, wonderful coaches, and awesome teammates.”
McClary joins Sydney Bedsaul (class of 2015) and Hannah Tompkins (class of 2012) as recent graduates of Surry Homeschool to continue their basketball careers at Bob Jones. The most recent Runnin’ Patriot to sign an NLI was Krissa Hill (class of 2019), who signed with Gordon College.
On choosing BJU as her home for the next four years, McClary said: “One of their recruiters came up to my teammate and I at East Coast Nationals Tournament, and began talking with us. So, that spring we went to a recruit camp that they hosted, and I also went to their individual basketball camp that summer. Whenever I was there, I always felt welcomed and at home – kind of like when I came to the Patriots. So this encouraged me to consider them to further my education.”
Finding a school that reminded McClary of home was important for academic, athletic and religious reasons. Runnin’ Patriots basketball was a huge part of her life for so long, and being able to find a similar environment meant everything.
McClary started playing basketball at age six. However, it wasn’t until she joined the Surry Homeschool team that she truly appreciated the sport and the relationships built while playing it.
“I’ve played on several teams over the years, but none of them felt like family until I came to the Surry Runnin’ Patriots,” McClary said. “At the first practice I went to with them, I just felt so at home and welcomed by the team. Here I am, on my last year playing with them, and love it more than ever.”
McClary helped the Runnin’ Patriots to an overall record of 21-7 for the 2021-22 season. The varsity girls finished second in the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Commission West Division with a 4-2 record, and McClary received All-Conference Honors.
The Lady Pats also went on to compete in the Homeschool Basketball East Coast Nationals in Gatlinburg, where they finished fifth overall in the varsity girls’ top bracket.
McClary had many people to thank for helping her get to this point.
“I’d like to say thank you to all of my coaches over the years, but especially to my coaches the last few years: Todd and Delores Hill, Greg Williams, and Dwight Spence,” McClary said. “Thank you to all of my awesome and supportive teammates at the Surry Runnin’ Patriots as well.
“I would also like to say thank you to my Dad for being my lifetime basketball coach, and for always supporting me and believing in me. Thank you to my mom – my personal cheerleader – who has been at almost every game of my entire high school career, and for always driving me the long distances two and three times a week.
“Most of all, I would like to say thank you to God, my Savior, for giving me the ability to play basketball and for allowing me to play this sport for so long.
“Oh! I almost forgot, last but not least, a huge thank you to my two older brothers.”
